Sometimes days are almost too good to be true. I call these my ”Amazing Days.” I had one the other day for sure. I had gotten my Wordle Word in three tries, worked my Mini-Crossword in two minutes flat (which I seldom do), reached good on my Spelling Bee in record time and was feeling pretty feisty. (Yes, I love to play games ... always have).
I had already decided to have lunch at Backyard Pizza and Raw Bar as I had heard rave reviews from some friends recently.
This new restaurant which opened in September is at Camp Landing in Ashland. There is one other in Huntington and both are owned by Drew Hetzer.
Much to my surprise the menu selection is extensive and much different than the other pizza parlors in the area. I found myself wanting to sample about 10 things and my wallet wasn’t large enough so I solicited Caleb, my knowledgeable young waiter, to help make a selection. I went with his choices and favorites and can give accolades to both. I began with the lobster artichoke dip and corn chips appetizer, both are made in house daily.
My pizza selection was the Crab Rangoon: cream cheese, crab meat, roasted red peppers, green onion, sweet chili sauce and crunchy wonton strips.
I want to talk about the pizza. When it arrived it was the freshest, most beautiful, colorful pizza I had ever eaten. The bright red peppers and the lovely green, green onions and the yellow cheeses with the sweet chili sauce sprinkled on top and the crunchy wonton strips just made it so appealing. I LOVED it.
I certainly don’t want to minimize the appetizer as it also was really tasty. I took half home for another day but like a kid couldn’t wait and ate the entire leftovers that evening. There is Nacho Mamma, Seafood Fra Diavolo, Truffle Shuffle, Woo-Tang, and Praise Dale Raise Kale which is a pesto base, chevre (goat cheese), caramelized onions, kale, artichoke, mozzarella and prosciutto among their 23 selections.
A few items on their raw bar consists of oysters — cooked six different ways — calamari, ahi tuna ceviche-cured with ginger, soy and citrus and tossed in chipotle remoulade, peppers, onion, tomato, avocado and cilantro. They have salads and a wonderful Sunday brunch starting at 11 which features their famous shrimp and grits.
I spoke to Lexi Hill and her father, Matt Musser, who also said it was their first outing at Backyard. She had the barbecue sliders which she said "arrived warm and toasty and were oh so good.” She also spoke about the cleanliness of the kitchen which is viewed openly to the public with two gigantic fire ovens.
I also loved the view. They even addressed the soft background music and talked about the great selections for their dining pleasure. I told you this was an amazing day and the Backyard Pizza choice was just perfect.
I worked on Women, Wine and Jewels reservations and paperwork from Morehead University and AmeriCorps workers and even managed to do an interview for my new preschool tutoring program at the YMCA. I did absolutely no housework which I rank as a No. 10 not to do, and watched no TV news.
As I write this article in my office, sipping on a cup of cocoa and topped with two large marshmallows, and peer out the window I see the sun shining. I also observed a bushy-tailed squirrel eating the bright red cherries from the 60-foot holly tree in the side yard and a robin perched about 20 feet higher. This is starting out to be another one of those amazing days and consider myself so blessed. I wish that kind of day for you, dear reader.
Bon Appétit!
Norma Meek