Who has the prime real estate property in Ashland for a restaurant? I think it’s a no-brainer. Whether coming in or leaving our fair city, Bob Evans has entries both ways and is strategically positioned on 13th Street and Carter Avenue.
Bob Evans corporate office is in Columbus, Ohio, and there are 16 locations in that city alone. Kentucky is home to 13 Bob Evans restaurants and you can be seated in 18 states with more than 500 locations.
Starting from humble beginnings with a four-stool, six-table diner in Ohio, Mr. Evans took a beloved sausage recipe and grew it into a household word in Midwestern states. Bob Evans Farms was founded in 1953, after delivering sausage out of his personal vehicle in the late 1940s.
To what do we contribute their success? The restaurant likes to say it's its “American values," great food and great value.
Here are their most popular items, some of which surprised me: Hearty beef vegetable soup — which is filled with delicious vegetables cooked to perfection, but rests in a savory broth that’s good enough to slurp on its own; fork-tender pot roast — which is what I had this week as my entree. It was filled with carrots, onions and delicious beef gravy with a side of mashed potatoes and their wonderful banana nut bread, moist and nutty without being dense and chewy. I especially like that second slice the following morning for breakfast with real butter or peanut butter and my cup of tea and honey.
The double meat farmer’s breakfast is for hearty appetites and breakfast lovers alike served from daybreak until the sun has set. Another popular choice is the sunshine skillet. They like to say it’ll wake you up, make you feel energized, ready to face the day and incredibly happy! Now that reputation is something to live up to each day.
The sunshine skillet is an open-faced omelet that comes fully loaded with sausage, gravy, cheddar cheese and home fries and served with fresh biscuits on the side. Another popular choice is their reputation for serving seafood and the great Alaskan cod is no exception.
Down on the list but one of my favorites is the turkey & dressing, carrots and green beans with ham. Part of what makes them so popular at each location is that the green beans are slow-simmered with the ham.
Another thing Bob Evans is known for is their sweet treats. Strategically placed at the cashier’s stand awaits cookies, cupcakes and their famous cinna-biscuits which beckons us down on the farm again and again. I do want to mention their holy cow chocolate cake — "udderly” irresistible! And let’s not forget the homemade pies. (Whether berry, pumpkin, pecan or peanut butter you’ll find yourself wanting to try them all at some point).
I’m beginning to discover something about myself and food in writing this article each week. It brings me happiness and I genuinely love to eat. What does that say about me? I’ll ponder on that tomorrow.
Bon Appétit!
Norma Meek