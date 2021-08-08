I became aware some time ago that stressed spelled backwards is desserts. We have certainly been in a stressful state this past year and a decadent dessert has never tasted so good nor been such a comforting friend.
Although Double Drizzle has been in business for seven years it has taken on an entirely new transformation, moving locations — and currently three times the size it was — has provided the perfect opportunity to expand its products and services to the tri-state area.
Grand opening at 6926 U.S. Route 60 (next door to Summit Giovanni’s) was held this past Saturday and store hours are Tuesday–Saturday, 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.
It is nearly impossible now for me to choose when entering the store as my eyes wander across the vast array of well lit glass showcases where dozens of beautiful choices await.
Noted for their mouth-watering cupcakes in 40 different flavors, (yes, 40) how does one decide? Add to that an additional 28 different mixed sweets staring back at you, plus their specialty cakes, and you get the picture.
Being surrounded by such delectable treats makes one choosing a serious dilemma for anyone. I always leave with a larger box than I anticipated. The mini cream horns are perfect with my afternoon tea and the lemon cookies are sensational.
Be sure and take home one of their award-winning cheesecakes such as their brownie bottom peanut butter or their famous “Thanksgiving Cake” available only in November and December. (Read this description slowly) The bottom layer is pumpkin cake with a pecan pie baked in it. The top vanilla layer has an apple pie baked in and all is covered in caramel drizzle, pecans and cinnamon apples. Now you know you’re in the South. They can also add additional fondant or detail work to special orders.
But I wish to speak to their catering and take out lunches today. They offer a wide variety for any party or individual lunch on the go. Chicken salad is a great recommendation as is their veggie pizza, succulent pinwheels and their buffalo chicken dip is among the best I’ve eaten. There is a lunch sampler box which includes sandwich, pasta salad or veggie pizza, and 3 other samples of dips and salads plus a dessert. This lunch is just right for eating on the go or nearby Armco Park. Be sure and ask about their delivery service.
Owners Tracy and Tim Vipperman have a map in the bakery which shows all the places around the world where their desserts have traveled such as cookies to South Korea and their tasty pumpkin roll to Germany. You can tell they have a genuine love for the community and enjoy their business and repeat customers.
On a side note why Double in the name? Tracy is a twin and wanted to include her sister so I’m told. I think that is so sweet just like their “goodies.”
Bonum olus manducet,
G.G.
Cibus amans