I couldn’t help thinking of that childhood rhyme “Jack Spratt could eat no fat, his wife could eat no lean,” as I heard myself order the 16-ounce bone-in ribeye at Le Bistro at 905 3rd Ave. in Huntington. I have always been a filet mignon girl but decided to be daring and try a different cut.
Plus it sounded so delicious when served with truffle fries, your choice of Béarnaise, Hollandaise, Chimichurri or Red Wine Demi. Truffle fries are french fries with truffle flavor which usually comes with truffle oil and sprinkled parmesan cheese. Black and white truffles can be considered a type of mushroom; but technically, they’re fungi!
Le Bistro means small restaurant in French but last Sunday evening was so special to me in huge ways. My beautiful daughter, Dustin, was visiting for a few days and we were celebrating our exceptional lives and how blessed we were to have this time together. She actually chose the restaurant and it was a perfect culminating activity after girl shopping all afternoon. Impeccable service, ambiance and an amazing dining experience await you with every single visit to Le Bistro.
Ashland folks are frequent diners and Sunday was no exception. A lovely couple, Shawn and Sheila Lane-Heck, were also seen sharing a beautiful meal. Kay Memmer confessed during bridge that she can never deviate from her favorite the signature shrimp & grits: Cajun spiced shrimp, smoked Gouda grits, andouille sausage, and asparagus, with spicy remoulade.
We started with an appetizer, which was difficult to decide, as they all looked so appealing but finally decided on the chef’s garden bruschetta, grilled crostini's sunflower seeds, red onions, basil craisins, olive oil zucchini & squash spread topped with shaved parmesan. A perfect choice.
Dustin chose the Faroe Island Salmon En Croute: Faroe Island salmon, roasted tomatoes, sautéed spinach and bleu cheese wrapped in puff pastry served with dijonnaise and pan seared served with asparagus, mixed vegetable topped with dijonnaise. Since neither of us could remember where the Faroe Islands were located, we Googled to find Denmark. I want to return to that huge 16-ounce ribeye that I ordered. I must admit I was a little embarrassed when it arrived and filled most of the entire plate. Although a magnificent choice, I left with more than I ate and Scooby and I feasted on it both Monday and again on Tuesday. You might say I took a small part of chef, Jonathan Patterson, home with me.
Experience the flavor of quality which is the motto of both Le Bistro and their partner Cellar Door Tapas Room located downstairs adjacent to Le Bistro and both owned by Chris Craven and Dakota Maddox. They advertise that it is the perfect venue for your special event — for your wedding, reception, baby or bridal showers, birthday parties or corporate events and meetings. You can choose from a selection of specially designed tapas or create a menu specifically tailored to your unique tastes and needs.
We are so fortunate to have an amazing French restaurant like Le Bistro in the heart of downtown Huntington and within 20 minutes of Ashland. Enjoy your week.
Bon appétit!
Norma Meek