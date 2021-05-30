Last year during the pandemic, when we were all isolated from family and friends, what I remember as a glimpse of happiness was donning a mask and hopping into Jim’s Hot Dogs and Spaghetti located in the historic Camayo Arcade.
I would order a hot dog with mustard, onion and mild sauce, a side order of their delicious cole slaw, a drink and drive to the riverfront where I would sit in my car, giddy with delight when a barge or river boat passed as I snapped a picture or two.
I would savor my lunch while listening to country music. It’s amazing what comfort food can do for us in difficult times. This ritual occurred at least two or three times a week. I’ve asked myself why Jim’s every single time, and the only explanation I can come up with is Jim’s in the Arcade is Ashland, they’re family, they represent who we are and that brought me joy in my solitary confinement.
So I’ve decided to let the community speak today about this small space of a restaurant but mighty impact they have had on the friends they serve Monday through Friday each week.
Sue Dowdy states that “Jim’s Hotdogs and Spaghetti has the best hot dogs in the state of Kentucky!” And she backs this up with proof from Food & Wine Magazine, which wrote the following: “A modest spot, known for its fabulous hot dogs topped with a unique, Italian-spiced meat sauce and if you’re up for it, a thwack of cole slaw.”
Tim Quade states “the spicy hot dog sauce is outstanding! Yes, you have a choice in the sauce, mild or spicy.”
Jeff Ross wrote, “Best spaghetti, hotdogs and service in the Tri-State! Very clean and the whole family is awesome! Proud Jim’s is in my home town!”
We haven’t even discussed the spaghetti, another stellar item on the menu, which originated at the famous Bluegrass Grill served with parmesan cheese and two slices of garlic bread. I often buy just the sauce to take home for later in the week.
They have other popular items on the menu like their vegetable soup, ham and cheese and chicken salad. I am told that Judy Fannin has a special way they fix her chicken salad in a cup with shredded lettuce and grapes.
If I had a complaint it would be about their delicious summer strawberry pie with its flaky crust and slightly tart taste in the filling. Often due to popularity they sell out early. I am always disappointed when this happens. A family-owned business, operated by one of Ashland’s beloved families with a friendly, ultra clean environment — nothing left to say.
Always a last note with me, with summer quickly approaching, what better place to have lunch with Jim’s and the great outdoors on the new Broadway Square just a mere footstep away.
Bonum olus manducet,
G.G.
Cibus amans