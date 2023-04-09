Happy birthday!
This iconic restaurant is 70 years old this year and still current with the times. I’m talking about Denny’s, the diner chain that introduced America to Grand Slams and Moons Over My Hammy and started as a donut shop called Danny’s Donuts in California.
The famous Grand Slam (All-American Slam) was named to celebrate Hank Aaron and consists of a huge breakfast plate with three eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese, crispy bacon strips, sausage links, hash browns, and a choice of whole-wheat or white bread. Pair with their signature diner coffee blend, a glass of orange juice, or a smoothie, and you "hit it out of the park.”
Denny’s is known as “America’s Diner” because of its varied menu and you’ll often find one on the side of the highway which is where ours in located — right off 1-64 at the Ashland/Cannonsburg exit. The exact address is 15236 Ky. 180 in Catlettsburg. I ventured there for lunch and was certainly glad I did. The shareable starters looked delicious and I was certainly intrigued by the strawberry pancake puppies made with strawberries and white chocolate chips, sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with cream cheese icing.
Deciding from such an extensive menu is always difficult but I decided on the bourbon bacon burger with aged white cheddar cheese, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, fire-roasted bell peppers and onions, bourbon sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles on a brioche bun. You can even make that a double is you so desire.
I had to cut it into four pieces to eat it but I wholeheartedly recommend with the fries and their new to the menu oven-baked delicious mac 'n' cheese. A most hearty lunch for sure.
Speaking with the couple at the adjacent table I was a little surprised that they were from Huntington and said they make the drive once or twice a month to Denny’s because they love their favorites as well as trying something new.
Joy Stevens usually orders her favorite the Bourbon Chicken Sizzlin' Skillet —grilled seasoned chicken breasts with a bourbon glaze atop seasoned red-skinned potatoes, vegetable medley and mushrooms. Her friend Bill Ross was more adventurous and was trying the new-to-the-menu slow cooker meaty melt which he readily gave a thumbs up. There is also a senior 55-and-over breakfast and lunch menu with several items to choose from.
My favorite mouth-watering treat was at the end of the meal. I chose the new oven-baked caramel apple pie crisp — warm apple crisp topped with premium vanilla ice cream, salted caramel and powdered sugar and only 740 calories. My goodness, I thought, when she placed this amazing creation in front of me. There is no possible way I can eat one-third of this delectable treat but I was wrong once again. My bowl was empty but before you say anything or email me I didn’t eat another bite the entire day. Not perhaps the best way to plan your meals for the day but I was sure smiling when I paid the bill.
I suggest you put this destination on your radar for a place to visit and soon.
Bon Appétit!
Norma Meek