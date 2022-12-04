It’s hard to believe I have been writing this food article each week for over a year. The first article was titled “Get your fill at The Mill” when it was located on Greenup Avenue.
Fast-forward one year and you’ve come a long way, baby — new location on Winchester Avenue in the old G.C. Murphy building it is trendy and one of the most urban places to dine in the Tri-State.
Today’s article headlined “Come chill at The Mill” was coined by Dylan Jones, a wonderful young waiter, who has been with the owners since they reopened. And come they have ... in the masses. There has been a lot of buzz on the street that it’s the hippest place in town and reminds one of somewhere you would dine in Boston or Seattle.
Owners Michel Miller, her husband, and sister-in-law are great to work for say the staff and always around to accommodate the patrons. A tremendous bar is the place to unwind after a hard day at the office or chatting with friends during their popular Saturday or Sunday brunch. Brandon Miller, bartender/lawyer, is on hand to chat or concoct your favorite drink.
Their brunch, available Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., reminds me of Tavern on the Green’s menu in New York’s Central Park (one of my all-time favorites). Try the shrimp and grits, avocado toast — which is pumpernickel toast layered with avocado spread, fresh salsa, baby greens and a sunny egg — sprinkled with your choice of side, crab cakes benedict (two crab cakes served over baby greens salad) with poached eggs and your choice of beurre blanc or hollandaise. There are so many delectable choices on their brunch menu.
I have eaten at their new location more than I want to disclose and try something different each time. This particular night I chose the rigatoni, a family favorite, which was chicken, sausage, peppers and onions tossed in a housemade blush sauce with freshly grated parmesan cheese and served with a house side salad. It says “spicy” on the menu, from which I usually steer clear, and it was a little, but highly recommend.
It’s a huge portion and I will eat it for lunch today.
I love a fresh, green side salad with homemade ranch and the cherry tomatoes were the reddest and the baby cucumber slices as fresh as just plucked from the garden. The chopped lettuce was as green as you can get anywhere. In case you’ve noticed I am really getting serious about my salads when dining out. I plan to do an article soon about the best side salads in the area. If you want to nominate please let me know. The Mill says all made from scratch using locally farmed meats and produce — a special touch indeed from my point of view.
I want to speak to their baked pimento cheese dip served with naan which is a leavened, oven-baked or tawa-fried flatbread that often uses yogurt as one of its main ingredients. It is normally brushed with butter before baking, and is an Indian recipe found in the cuisines of West, Central and South Asia. My appetite is totally stimulated by this appetizer. I may add that to my agenda this afternoon.
I know that they have Karaoke on Wednesday nights and all ages sing from 22-50.
I am happy to announce that the Mill will host our Women, Wine, Jewels and More event in 2023 on Monday, Jan. 23, from 5:30-7:30pm. We will miss the Jockey Club but looking forward to working with the Mill for young women’s scholarships for Ashland Community & Technical College.
Dr. E.B. Gevedon and I had several conversations about what kind of restaurant was his vision as he refurbished the Murphy building. I believe he would be elated with The Mill.
As the holiday season is upon us take time to get out in the community, see old friends and take advantage of what our Tri-State has to offer which Is an abundance of activities and opportunities to connect.
Bon Appétit!
Norma Meek