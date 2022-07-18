Often the things that we value the most and find of the highest quality are small. Perhaps the smallest business in Ashland in square footage can be found at 317 15th Street and — after breakfast there this week — I know that “good things come in small packages.”
As I sat outside in the morning sun sipping my French toast coffee and eating a deliciously fresh bagel with cream cheese I could hear the construction hum of the activity across the street at the former Steckler’s building. Parked on the sidewalk not 5 feet away beautiful artwork was being loaded into an enclosed truck, while down the street a block party with the DAWG was setting up its broadcast as KDMC Heart & Vascular Mobile Unit crew were preparing for a day of community testing complete with inflatables for the kids.
Two city buses were rolling on the street with passengers and I suddenly thought to myself this could be San Francisco or New York. I basked in the realization that our small city has so many amenities and getting more all the time. All we have to do is take the time to absorb all the sights and sounds around us.
Jessica and Charlie Caudill, who own Coffee Doc, believed in our community and they have just opened an additional store at the Town Center Mall in the food court with many more lunch options like wraps and chicken salad sandwiches.
Two young attractive ladies, Heather Pack and Elizabeth Preston, sat at the next outside table waiting for their “coffee flights.”
I was embarrassed that I had to ask what they were … had heard of wine flights but never coffee. I discovered that it was four distinct coffee flavors in generous helpings for tasting and all cold. Each had ordered four and their choices were lavender, maple butter pecan, s’mores, brown sugar cinnamon, white chocolate, marshmallow and cupcake. WOW! All I was familiar with were Maxwell House and Folgers.
I was upset that I didn’t even know about flights and missed out but will return for sure to give them a try. When asking them to share their favorite all they could say was “I can’t choose. They are all wonderfully delicious.”
They also ordered the avocado toasts — also a next on my list. People rushed in and out ready to start the day but I lingered a while longer and actually could have made a day of just taking it the sounds and sights. I feel that I must explain why I am so lost when it comes to coffee. I never drank it at all until 40 and decided it was not for me. My family would never let me make it because they said it looked and tasted like weak tea. I don’t usually confess because it seems so un-American. Everyone in the world is in love with coffee.
I will admit, however, that I am acquiring a taste and eager to broaden my education and palate. I am currently drinking a cup at home while writing this morning but as I peer into my cup I can still see the bottom. Shame!
I love everything about the Coffee Doc: its location, the size, the friendly girl serving, the 10 or so people that I knew as they darted in and out, and the lovely young ladies who taught me about coffee flights.
Jessica and Charlie invite you to follow them on Facebook for daily lunch specials and locations. I know I will. The Coffee Doc on 15th is open from 6:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. each day and longer on the weekend.
One last fact: In America, 517 million cups of coffee are consumed daily and 50% of those consume specialty coffee drinks. I’ve got to get with it.
Bon Appetit!
Norma Meek