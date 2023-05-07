Everyone has probably attended a church dinner: the long table covered in casseroles and crock pots, a multitude of desserts and not enough vegetables.
The women always prepared the meal in advance and secretly glowed when favorable comments were made about their fantastic macaroni salad.
Fast-forward to now and times have certainly changed.
Our church, the First United Methodist in Ashland — better known as the chocolate church around town — has delivered a whole new thinking of church dinners.
We recently had a chili cook-off and, after all voters were in, a male won bragging rights.
After a few weeks, we hosted a spaghetti dinner after the service with all the trimmings and, you guessed it, the men prepared the entire meal with the exception of one couple. The savory sauce was prepared by Bob Elam.
He readily admitted there is a group of his buddies who get together in the summer and fix the meals.
Grilling is high on their priority list. He also was quick to acknowledge the importance of the Internet when cooking something for the first time.
Mike and Linda Firebaugh prepared this magnificent fresh garden salad for everyone. She told me he cut up all the ingredients and I especially loved the small cucumber slices and the vast array of color in the salad bowl.
The banana pudding was a vision of love. Nobody passed on an opportunity for this sweet dessert with a fresh-brewed cup of coffee. Holt Eads lovingly prepared this for the large crowd and told me that this was his lovely mother’s recipe which held one secret ingredient. He even donned an apron with a Holton monogram.
There is always a reason besides the fellowship and sharing a meal together after the service, and this Sunday was no exception.
We have a food pantry, which has increased in the number of participants and the cost of food so the congregation was asked to donate whatever they wished, and all contributions would service the food pantry.
I’m quite sure it made a different for the month. I looked around the room and I would say there were at least 40 who took advantage of this opportunity to visit but have a scrumptious dinner on Sunday afternoon.
You knew the entire meal was quite tasty because everyone brought extra helpings home that evening and the following day for lunch.
I have witnessed the spirit of love and community in our church and, as someone once said, “church around the table is always good. I am excited to sit down and break bread with my church congregation; great friends and good cooks.
Applause! Applause to the men this week for an amazing dinner.
Bon Appetit!
Norma Meek