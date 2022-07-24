This week I have totally overbooked my time and left no room for unexpected problems. But … they have occurred, of course.
It’s been an eventful, fun-packed week and I’m so happy that I got to spend time with many different groups of friends. I believe I may have eaten at all the chain restaurants in the area this week, and we have many.
I’m sure everyone is well-acquainted with O’Charley’s Restaurant +Bar at 481 River Hill Drive (Melody Mountain) in Ashland since 2015. Highly successful as an American cuisine casual dining restaurant, they now have more 173 in the United States.
Each day they are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. to serve the families in the Tri-State area. During the two-year COVID shutdown they continued to provide the community with the same great menu in take-out.
I was on the hill for pickup many times.
There’s one thing I have noticed about O’Charley’s through the years. The food is consistently delicious. So how do you make comfort food even more comfortable? By drizzling a bit of sweet honey over a crispy fried chicken breast, or adding a Cajun kick to their chicken pasta loaded with succulent thin strips of chicken .. one of my all-time loved pasta dishes anywhere in the Tri-State. It starts with Cajun-seasoned grilled chicken with sautéed peppers, onions and parmesan cheese tossed with linguini in a light and scrumptious cream sauce. This dish alone keeps me coming back.
I am a huge fan of their dinner rolls with a distinct taste and texture. I dined there recently with eight of my PEO sisters after seeing the movie “Where the Crawdads Sing” — most definitely a fun afternoon outing, which I would highly recommend. We all chose different things. Most had their loaded greens salads, everything from the southern pecan chicken tender salad to the California chicken salad.
I want to speak of O’Charley’s famous chicken unlike any other. This is what they say: “Behold the golden brown strips of fried perfection-equal parts salty, savory, crispy and juicy. We take our chicken tenderloins, hand-bread them in our secret seasoning blend, dip them in buttermilk and hand-bread then again before cooking them fresh to order. Though some may think tenders are just for kids, those who know what’s up know just how good they are.” I couldn’t agree more.
Enjoy them with honey mustard or tossed in any of their other five delicious sauces, or just as a dip. That’s your saucy call.
If you know anything about women we are a very observant species and several even gave a five-star rating to their carry-out boxes. Just the right size and weight remarked Joan and Susan. We also thought our waitress was most attentive and gave excellent service and delivery.
We were all too full to try their new blackberry cobbler a la mode. Their cobblers are on sale each Wednesday — I was told by Connie, the manager, who has been with the company for 12 years at least.
Today it’s lunch with 10 close friends welcoming our good friend Peggy Thornbury Stringer, now living in Birmingham, home for a visit. Such a hard life I lead, but I will admit I have not stepped on the scales for an entire week. I don’t intend to, either. Could it be that it’s just too hot?
Bon Appétit!
Norma Meek