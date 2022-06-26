Perched high on a hill overlooking U.S. 23 at 410 River Hill Dr in Ashland sits a 15-year-old business to our community — Chick-fil-A.
USA Today announced in 2021 it was voted the No. 1 among top fast-food places, also known as limited service restaurants, by the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) for the seventh straight year.
The rankings take into account factors such as cleanliness, accuracy, staff helpfulness and reliability of mobile apps.
They open on the hill at 6:30 a.m. each morning with an ample breakfast menu until 9 p.m. six days a week. Their breakfast favorite is the Chicken Mini — bite-sized Chick-fil-A nuggets nestled in warm, mini yeast rolls that are lightly brushed with a honey butter spread. Another favorite is their hash brown scramble bowl meal. This is a hearty morning meal of sliced Chick-fil-A nuggets, crispy hash browns, scrambled eggs and a blend of Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, served in a convenient bowl and jalapeno salsa on the side.
The locally owned franchise by Steve Barfield will find 10 polite young people on the lot, weather permitting, to help speed up the long lines waiting to be served. The precision with which they take your order, keep the cars moving, cash or credit card proficiently handled while maintaining their extraordinary customer service is exceptional, to say the least. I recently was told that they service more than 2,000 customers daily at the drive-through. They must get a tremendous amount of local repeats each week.
Most popular items on the menu are:
1. Three straight years in a row — Chick-fil-A nuggets.
2. Original chicken sandwich — The beauty lies in the simple recipe: a boneless breast of chicken, hand-breaded, pressure-cooked in 100% refined peanut oil and served on a toasted buttered bun with dill pickle chips which pairs perfectly with their bold, crispy waffle fries.
3. What’s not to love about hand-spun, delicious Chick-fil-A milkshakes? Many customers wait all year for their innovative seasonal offerings including peach, my favorite, and peppermint chip, which only stick around for a few months at a time.
4. Scrumptious salads made fresh.
5. The macaroni and cheese was launched last year as a new side and features a special blend of cheeses including parmesan, cheddar and Romano. This side is baked in-restaurant to form a crispy top layer of baked cheese.
I noticed on the outdoor menu there is even a new cheese dipping sauce available.
This is the first time I have chosen to write about a fast-food chain restaurant in our community and there are many available choices and all appear to be thriving. There are currently 16 Chick-fil-A restaurants in Kentucky. In this fast-paced lane we all seem to be in these days, while ushering our kids to and fro, the family car often becomes the "grab and go” for snacks and dinner. Many are choosing Chick-fil-A. It has been “my pleasure” to serve you — stolen perhaps from someone else?
Bon Appétit!
Norma Meek