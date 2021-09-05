It doesn’t get any better than El Colonial Mexican Restaurant, at 366 Diederich Blvd. The repeat customer base is unbeatable as are the prices, freshness of food and quality of service.
Upon entering this dining establishment you are immediately greeted by one of their well-dressed waiters in a crisp, cobalt blue button-down shirt and shown to a booth or table of your choice — the restaurant seats 100.
The music is lively but not deafening and the eye is immediately drawn to the beautiful mural and artwork that adorns the walls. Take your time ordering from their 10-page menu as you sip on one of their specialty margaritas, ice-cold beer or just enjoy one of their non-alcoholic refreshments while munching on chips and salsa, which seem to magically appear from nowhere. The complimentary salsa is perfect for my taste but you can order hot if that is your preference.
But I want to talk today about their beans. I more often than not order extra rice and leave off the beans when ordering Pollo Juan but decided to give them a go once more at El Colonial. Refried beans (Spanish frijoles refritos or “well-fried beans”) are a dish of cooked and mashed beans, a traditional staple of Mexican cuisine. They were hands down the best I have ever eaten. DELICIOSO! My dining companion selected Carnitas — a traditional Mexican dish with braised shredded pork that’s so tender it melts in your mouth and served with rice, beans and pico de gallo. He belonged to the clean-plate club so I had to assume he enjoyed it also.
Another favorite, I’ve been told, is their seafood chimichanga, which is shrimp and crab meat grilled with tomatoes, onions and green peppers, then wrapped in a giant flour tortilla and lightly fried. It’s topped with cheese dip and served with rice, beans and a guacamole salad — next time for sure.
I can’t leave without a giant scoop of deep-fried ice cream served on a homemade flour tortilla topped with whipped cream, dusted with cinnamon and sugar, and drizzled with chocolate and caramel sauces. Did I really finish that after a delicious meal? I refuse to answer that.
El Colonial has a huge order/pick-up customer base, or you can use Door Dash for delivery.
They are always running specials weekly but unique to them is their drop-a-business-card-in-and-win! Every month they draw to give away a lunch that feeds your entire office up to 30 people. Now that’s a free party as I see it.
Owner Diego Ortiz has enjoyed serving the Russell/Ashland community since 2008 and invites you to savor the aromas and flavors of his cuisine. He also invites you to stop in and say “Hola, Amigos” at their sister locations. I too extend an invitation.
Bonum olus manducet,
G.G.
Cibus amans