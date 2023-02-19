Food has changed dramatically for me since growing up in the 1950s. My lunch diet consisted of PB&J, lots of whole milk, grilled cheese with tomato soup, hot dogs and for dinner it was meat loaf, pork chops, fried chicken, beef roast, mashed potatoes with lots of butter, brown beans, cornbread — again heaped with butter — and fresh vegetables such as green beans, peas and corn.
I can’t remember a dinner without some kind of potato on the table. Oops, mustn’t forget mac and cheese on that list. Dessert might be banana pudding, cherry cobbler, or a delicious piece of fresh baked pie. I couldn’t help taking a food walk in the past as I peered into the lovely impeccable presentation of choices at Hibachi Express Poke Bowl at 207 15th Street in downtown Ashland.
As a child I wouldn’t have tasted or even heard of most of the choices for the Poke Bowl such as wasabi, edamame, organic tofu, yum yum sauce, sriracha or organic tofu. (Even avocados and kiwi came later for me.)
Yet here were young children choosing their poke bowl from three different kinds of rice, crab, squid, tuna, scallop and squid. I am still learning about foods daily, especially the blending of all the foods together in a bowl. I even saw a commercial on TV recently where Stouffer is now offering bowls on their menu.
I also have just learned that highly popular is their bubble milk tea which was introduced in Taiwan and brought to the states in 1990. The bubbles are the tapioca pearls and there are many choices such as mango, honey dew strawberry, taro, banana, coconut or Thai with one topping of tapioca boba, strawberry popping boba, or mango popping boba. It must be served with that famously fat straw to accommodate the marbles that cluster at the bottom of the cup.
Readers, did you know all this and I am just behind times? I must return and try one of these. It sounds delightfully delicious.
For your information, all poke bowls are served cold and since it was frigid outside I decided on the Hibachi dinner entrée and the crab rangoon appetizer. There were six, huge crab rangoon (reminded me of large pop over pies) and a complete meal in itself. I must admit you can’t eat just one and I ate the entire six. And my delicious spring roll. I couldn’t even begin to eat the chicken, vegetables and fried rice, which was enough for three or four, so I had that for lunch later. I did manage to take several bites and they have a winner for sure.
I want to take a moment and talk about the cleanliness of this new establishment. From the sauces and dispensers, the array of viewing foods to choose, the containers, I was amazed. It was 8 p.m. on a Friday, the place was jumping with customers in both rooms, and it appeared as if they had just filled the cases. The presentation of the food and freshness of the ingredients was remarkable. Jamie Lin, owner of the three — one in Morehead, Maysville and now Ashland — deserves praise for the unique planning and quality of this new establishment in our downtown.
So here is the question: Was the food in the '50s healthier than today’s diet? We often associate the time before microwavable meals and fast food as wholesome — with farm-fresh veggies and fruits in abundance — but the '50s American diet was actually considered to be quite high-fat. One opinion!
Another nutritionist said they were generally healthier because people were eating fewer refined carbs and lower-sugar fruits and meant women consumed on average 400 calories less per day. I really don’t know the answer after the research. Readers, what do you think? Either way, Hibachi Express and Poke Bowl is a must-try if you haven’t and the hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Enjoy your day!
Bon Appétit!
Norma Meek