Green grass, lovely flowers in every yard reminds us that summer is fast approaching. Changes in our weather also bring changes in our appetite.
After an evening grilling on the patio or by the pool and the sun still shining, our thoughts turn to an additional treat before bedtime.
Families find themselves in the car driving to downtown Ashland, all smiles, to Whit’s Frozen Custard, made fresh daily.
Our community has embraced this two year old business enthusiastically. Richard & Shelley Ritchie, who run the business, have even expanded to include their successful Coffee Bar, not owned by the Whit’s franchise, but exclusively by Shelley.
You will find customers lined up as early as 8 a.m. each morning ordering their favorite Affogato, a combination of coffee and custard, or another favorite, brown sugar cinnamon, from their extensive list of espresso or coffees.
Trent Boyd, employee, states “It’s better on your wallet than another competitor down the road and just as good if not better.” I had to learn the difference between ice cream and custard; less air and made with no eggs.
They also have a wonderful selection of ice cream cakes for those special occasions and pints and quarts to put in your freezer for another evening.
I met Tish Martin, who works at Lara’s Bridal Shop, seated inside enjoying her cup of vanilla and cookies and cream. Tish visits every Tuesday and Thursday evenings after work for a place to relax and unwind before her Karate class down the street with her son. She is a loyal customer who highly recommends not only the custard but the relaxation corners both inside and outside the store. Stop by and say hi to Tish.
Their specialties start with Whit’s delicious vanilla custard. Mix it for a Whitzer or top it for a sundae. Some crowd favorites are Caramel Apple, Grasshopper (chocolate flakes and mint added) or another favorite The Tomcat (brownie bites, hot fudge and chopped nuts added to the vanilla custard). I love them all. The toppings are endless. I especially love the butterscotch and sea salt caramel.
The fruits are also favorite topping in summer such as strawberry, blueberry, as are the candy toppings. Big problem is deciding the perfect choice for you. I haven’t tried their root beer or dreamsicle floats but intend to on my next visit.
As I was leaving with my selection two attractive young women got out of two different cars each with a dog on a leash. They obviously were close friends and their dogs were familiar with each other. One went inside to get their treats while the other waited outside with the pets. The small dog was a poodle and the other was a fairly large black and white doodle of some kind. I just had to ask and she said he was a sheep doodle. I have a Goldendoodle and he is the ruler of my house. At least that’s what Caesar Milan always told me when I visited him in Los Angeles. He was right, of course.
The downtown is thriving and almost like the “good ole days” when the high school boys sat on the ledge of Community Trust Bank on Winchester while we girls just happened to be in the neighborhood. Another story!
Oh, by the way ... put Whit’s on your list. I scream, you scream, we all scream for Whit’s.
Bon Appetit!
Norma Meek