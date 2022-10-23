Are you aware that chicken has overtaken beef as the No. 1 meat consumed in America? You can’t prove it by me if you drive by or try to get a booth at the new Longhorn Steakhouse in Ashland.
Since opening — no matter what time of day — customers are eager to try this addition to our community. I have already eaten there twice and plan on returning this weekend.
Let me start at the beginning. Upon arriving the first time I opted to eat at the bar because I didn’t want to wait. The bar is very comfortable and well thought out for dining (many are not). Although all seats were occupied but one, I received excellent attention from Maddie and Lynn, my bar hostesses.
First came this wonderful multi-grain loaf of bread, crisp on the outside like a baguette only not as thin, and perfectly baked soft and fluffy on the inside — a meal in itself.
Next, I opted for the wings as an appetizer as I was told they were the absolute best. Quickly arriving and beautifully presented as an appetizer on a long, narrow pointed plate with dressings on the side, they did not exaggerate. I was informed there is a three-step process. First they are baked, then fried, then a char-grill seasoning is added and you can order with blue cheese, ranch or their special barbecue spice dressing on the side. The order — which was definitely enough for at least two — arrived and, preferring the flat ones, I dove in. WOW! No exaggeration … they were delicious.
Next to enjoy was my house salad. They hand cut their lettuce every single day and it is worth it. I don’t know when I have feasted on such a beautiful salad. The colors were amazing. The greenest greens, reddest reds, and chopped just the way I like it. All the dressings are homemade in house and only enhance the salad more.
I struck up a conversation with Chana Spencer and she was enjoying a T-bone but also said the filet is delicious. She highly recommended the top-shelf strawberry margarita to all you fans out there.
“You must have been really hungry to have thought everything was so perfect,” I thought to myself as I was driving to my meeting. So I decided the very next day to try again so that I could give a fair opinion when writing. Well, just let me say that once again I sat at the bar, and ordered that same salad but also ordered the Texas Tonion — crispy battered onion petals (enough for three or four) served with zesty dip. Scrumptious!
For my entrée I decided on the parmesan-crusted chicken, which was fresh, juicy chicken breasts topped with creamy Parmesan and garlic cheese crust and their Idaho baked potato with butter and sour cream. I ended up with three separate take-home boxes that evening. The couple at the end of the bar had ordered the LH Burger and this is a fact: I have never witnessed a burger that big. It is their thick, juicy, half-pound burger grilled to order with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, your choice of cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and their signature burger sauce.
I waited for him to take a bite as there was absolutely no way I could have, but not wanting to stare, looked away. It certainly was a beautiful burger. I want to clarify that I do not work for Longhorn Steakhouse or affiliated in any way but the truth is the truth. We are very fortunate to welcome them to our community and think the citizens will agree with me that they are a great addition. Since I can’t speak about their steak as of yet I’m opting for it today.
Just as a side bar I couldn’t help but notice something peculiar. No one at the bar was on their phones. Everyone was laughing, talking, engaging in lively conversation — something I had not observed when dining out for some time.
As I paid my bill and as I was leaving I couldn’t help but notice the crowd waiting to be seated and the customers at the tables. Most, but not all, were heads down, pushing those buttons, as they stared into their phone screens. So what does that say to me? Maybe we open a restaurant with just bars inside. Just saying. A beautiful week is on the way, so enjoy my friends.
Bon Appétit!
Norma Meek