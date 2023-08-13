How many pizza parlors can one city support? I counted 10 in Ashland alone plus all the other restaurants that serve pizza on their menu.
It must not be too many because two months ago Cargo Pizza arrived at 2415 Carter Ave. and is doing just fine from everyone I’ve asked.
I love the “Grab and Go” and just last week had the small pepperoni pizza which took only two minutes to be boxed fresh, and it was only $6 and some change. I shared it with my friends Mandy and Jeannie and both gave it two thumbs up.
Mandy said she is very finicky about her pizza but loved the marinara sauce and would definitely be going to Cargo soon. Their marinara sauce is a family recipe and is so addictive that it’s been nicknamed “crack sauce.” There is no indoor dining but they do provide a small but nice outdoor dining area — plus, they deliver.
Nicky and her friend were seated outside who both raved about the Italian sub sandwich. Also on the menu you will find pasta dishes as well as pizza bread. They are also serving a breakfast pizza which I may try next time. There are 11 different pizzas and one — the Port of Genoa — touts pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon and their delicious marinara sauce. If you order the low carb pizza there will be no crust at all, which is interesting, and it's served in a foil pan ... or you might try the gluten-free pizza.
Check out their desserts before you leave like the Port of New York or Port of the Everglades. For all you wing lovers out there I was told the Thai Chili wings — either bone in or bone out — were finger-lickin' good.
The number of pizza restaurants in the United States reached its peak in 2022 with 80,175 establishments across the country. Taking that into account, I suppose 10 is not too many for Ashland.
So just how much do people love this cheesy delight? It turns out quite a bit! The average American eats 156 slices a year and we eat about three slices at every setting. That is a lot of pizza pie, my friend.
If you haven’t tried Cargo Pizza, I strongly recommend that you do. They're open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day but Sunday.
Bon Appétit!
Norma Meek