Loco Fresh at Camp Landing — formerly Cedar Knoll Galleria and Kyova Mall — has changed its entire concept recently. Formerly serving fruit cups and fresh salads they have recently switched to burgers, fries and party packs.
A very interesting history, three young male friends attended Spring Valley High School together. One became a policeman, one an EMT, and the other working in produce. The young entrepreneurs started Loco Fresh together in their early 20s. The Huntington policeman of three years gave up his badge and donned an apron — from fighting crime to flipping burgers, and is so pleased he did.
The transformation of their business just occurred a short week ago and Jonah Mathis was quick to acknowledge that most folks like burgers and fries better than fruit cups and salads. Jonah is very excited with the transition.
The other two owners — Jeremiah Raymond and Sam McGuffin (who they refer to as the operator of Loco Fresh) — are also thrilled with the change of menu. They serve hamburgers, cheeseburgers and double cheeseburgers with all the trimmings just the way you order.
They also serve fries, plain or loaded with chili and cheese. I had the single cheeseburger with lots of trimmings and it was very special, I might add. They serve only fresh meat bought daily and not only steam their buns but also toast them. (Definitely an A rating on the burger.)
They believe if it isn’t Loco Fresh it can’t be crazy delicious. Their party packs are extremely popular and easy on the wallet. One gentleman in front of me ordered eight large cheeseburgers, eight fries and large drinks for $24.95 in their party pack. Do the math, readers. There was a constant walk-up crowd the entire time I was there. I had the good fortune to be sitting next to a lovely group of four ladies who acknowledged that they had been going out to lunch together every Friday for years.
Helen, Leslie, Linda and Gail admitted this was their time at Loco Fresh but when asked if they planned a return trip the immediate answer was “Oh, yes.”
As I was leaving some friends who were having a blast throwing axes (of all things) asked if I wanted to join them. I watched. King's Daughters group Bob Hammond, Carrie Tague and Mary Kay McGinnis-Ruark were showing their skills at hitting the bull’s-eye. I must admit it looked like a good time but would have to award Bob Hammond the honors of best throw of the day. (Excluding, of course Kenny, who runs it and was showing me the behind the back and some magic maneuvers with the axe.)
It’s never mediocre when you go to Camp Landing for lunch or dinner. I couldn’t resist the wonderful, large, gooey, brownies as I made my way to the exit. One of them screamed “buy me” as I was making my way to the exit. I had to obey and just remembered it is still in the bag ... Off to grab some ice cream from the freezer and Hershey’s chocolate syrup that compliments brownies.
'Til next time!
Bon Appétit!
Norma Meek