And the invitation read:
You are cordially invited
to a Royal High Tea
Saturday, the eighteenth of March
Two-thousand twenty three
At three o’clock in the afternoon
A Royal High Tea menu will be enjoyed
Including the Wiler Manor’s selection
For famously prepared desserts
Celebrating the bloom of spring.
Ladies will be in comfortable in coordinating hats and gloves.
Gentlemen in waistcoats and stylish ties
We will enjoy your text inquires
And formal it was. Clarke Wylie had planted 2,700 daffodils in his back yard as his address is 2700 Forest Avenue and the guests arrived donning their regal afternoon royal tea attire.
Each table had a server and a separate sterling silver station complete with teas, one lump or two, honey, lemon or sugar. The guests were treated to macaroons and French macarons and delicate prepared sconces of various shapes and ingredients.
On each plate were delicately prepared sandwiches of various shapes and sizes. Champagne, blush wine, and water glasses also adorned each place setting. Two hours later, everyone chose their favorite homemade dessert which was an ever so light and fluffy lemon cake or a black forest chocolate cake, or the famous Nancy Reagan cheesecake which Clarke served often to the Reagans on Air Force I.
Clarke is currently an airline steward who also worked for the Reagans when they were President and First Lady on Air Force One.
Each guest was serenaded by Lucas Trent, a young violinist and greeted by the Easter Bunny who passed out golden eggs filled with goodies. Later all the guests enjoyed strolling among the 2,700 daffodils which Clarke has dubbed the Meadow of Yellow.
I had an opportunity to ask Scott Jenkins, who attended with wife, Kim, about the experience. He was quick to respond that “this is not the way he spends his typical Saturday afternoon in Ashland,” but declared it a “most enjoyable event.”
Evelyn Kaiser said it was an elegant affair.
Laura Neal loved everything about the event: Lovely linens, beautiful flowers, scrumptious food and seeing all the beautiful hats and gloves plus the delightful guests. All the guests ventured outside to view the lovely yellow daffodils before they went home with lovely fans, chocolates of all sizes and shapes and a lovely pot of daffodils.
Clarke and I met for lunch the following week and began to formulate his beautiful vision for the first annual Meadow in Yellow Daffodil Festival in Ashland. I am very excited to assist and have a list of committee members who we will ask to join us. If this is something you would like to be involved in please let me know. Each year we will host a community tea in downtown Ashland when the daffodils are in full bloom. I am looking forward to this lovely new venture with my friend Clarke.
Bon Appetit!
Norma Meek