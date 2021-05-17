Anyone growing up in Ashland has a memorable dining experience to share about The Chimney Corner on 16th Street and Carter Avenue. It daily hosted lunch gatherings of the city’s prominent businesspeople. In the evenings, it became a family favorite and out-of-town guests were always present. It has changed owners several times, but is now owned and operated since 2017 by Jessica and Irvin Pereira, and is now known as Blazer’s Restaurant and Bakery.
I love their motto: Blazer’s … rooted in the past, blazing into the future. And blazing they are. Since the pandemic, they have seen a great deal of activity with their recent Bob Thomson Jazz Night and their upcoming Elvis dinner show. I am not 100% sure, but I would venture to say that either Roger Hall, Gerald Reams or Dr. Bill Boykin — jazz supporters — was in the audience front and center. I understand it was an outstanding evening of dining and entertainment pleasure.
Blazer’s, although perhaps small in square footage, has an extensive menu with a large selection of entrees, sandwiches, sides, appetizers and salads. The last time I was there I ordered the most expensive thing on the menu to see if it was worthy of the price — an extra large filet mignon with all the trimmings and house salad. I have had filets from Grove Park, Ruth’s Chris steak house, Jeff Ruby’s and more. This was as well-prepared and tender as any I have ever eaten plus one of the largest cuts of meat I have ever been served. I ate filet for three days. I also adore their bologna sandwich — two-layer-cut thick and Kentucky fried on Texas toast with lettuce and tomato — along with their sweet potato fries and fried corn on the cob. Did I just write fried three times? I can’t rewrite a meal that I love, even in an article. They have a wide variety of wines and non-alcoholic drinks such as their peach tea and raspberry lemonade, a must on your list.
As for outdoor dining in Ashland, nowhere is there a lovelier secluded spot. Although situated close to the street, they have done an outstanding job of making it a lush, green, quiet garden spot to enjoy lunch with friends or dinner with your family.
Their bakery items, viewed as you enter the restaurant, are baked fresh, are delicious and worth the calories. A rather large room in the rear is available for parties, meetings, reunions or rehearsal dinners before the big wedding.
Like I always say, I love to spread rumors if I know they are true. I know that the three local restaurants I have highlighted thus far are very supportive of our community. They have given of their time, talent and their treasure to numerous community charity events. I personally know this as an absolute. Let’s give back and visit them often.
Bonum olus manducet,
G.G. Cibus amans