Chances are if you travel Blackburn Avenue often you’ve noticed the M&J Rolling Café parked on the lot across from Old Orchard Church. They set up there two or three times a week in the afternoon.
They also set up at the Bellefonte Pavilion in Russell a couple times a week. This food truck is unique in several ways. Everything is prepared fresh as you order. They will even deliver your order to you as you wait in your car to stay out of the elements.
There are several food trucks around the area, but these owners live in our community. I had the privilege of working with Jenny Castro on several projects when she was General Manager at Applebee’s and was surprised to learn that the J in M&J stood for Jenny. Jenny Castro and her husband, Marco, have been in the restaurant business for decades and decided three years ago with an abundance of experience to become entrepreneurs with the M&J Rolling Café.
They cater many outdoor events in Ashland. I first ate from their delicious menu at Broadway Square. They also cater private parties and are waiting on codes in Ashland to put a small eating area inside what used to be Arrington’s on Blackburn. Folks will order from the truck, go inside, socialize, and have their food delivered to them. Their plans are to host small parties and private catered events in the building. We are getting many different options in our community on ways to enjoy our friends and family while breaking bread together. On a side note, Jenny is also the GM for Pour House which now has four locations in our community.
Marco is quick to point out that the burger fixed the way you like it is perhaps their biggest seller with the fish tacos being a close second. I personally think their loaded fries are perhaps the best in the area. I also love their Philly cheese steak sandwich. Their menu changes from time to time, but you can stay current with their schedule and offerings for the day on Facebook. I couldn’t help but wonder why the name café which I thought was a small restaurant selling light meals and drinks but found out a similar meaning is snack bar.
They also offer a nice variety of homemade desserts such as home-baked brownies and cookies for all you consumers who crave that “sweet something” after a hearty meal. The M&J is on a roll and has made lots of future plans to stay in business for a long, long time. We need to support our local business folks who work diligently daily to make our lives a little brighter, a little sweeter, and give us great choices. If you see me ordering a late lunch on Blackburn, stop by and say hello.
Bon Appétit!
Norma Meek