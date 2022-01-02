Chances are if you’ve ever been to a class reunion, belonged to a service organization in the community, joined friends for a wedding reception or bridal shower, been in attendance at a Christmas party gathering, you’ve been wined and dined at Bellefonte Country Club.
You’ve happily shared the outstanding dining menu prepared by the Club’s award-winning chef and the overall delightful experience with friends and family. Built in 1921 and at 208 County Club Drive, it has been widely recognized as one of eastern Kentucky’s premier golf courses. They celebrated their 100-year anniversary in 2021. Every year it hosts the AJGA golf tournament for juniors and attracts visitors from all over the world to our fair city. Justin Thomas, a former No. 1 player in the world, won the AJGA Bellefonte Golf Tournament three years in a row. There is now a special Junior Club membership for 13 through 18-year-olds available.
Something else you may or may not be aware is this wonderful statistic: Fifteen community golf tournaments were held this past summer at Bellefonte producing revenues of hundreds of thousands of dollars into non-profit and charity organizations. Not to mention my favorite part of tournament day, the accomplished grill master on the course at these events serving the most delicious mets, hot dogs and cheeseburgers to all attendees.
Jeff Bostic, Golf pro and General Manager, understands the importance of being a community partner and recently recognized the YMCA’s Thirty Terrific Teachers with a complimentary Christmas luncheon in the formal dining room. Nothing but glowing comments from the teachers and guests rang throughout the day.
For New Year’s Eve, members and their guests were delighted with Lauren Geary, Head Chef, who prepared a menu fit for ringing in 2022. Appetizers consisted of crab croquettes and shrimp cocktail with lobster bisque for the soup choice. This was followed by a salad of mixed greens, cranberries, pear, bacon, candied pecans and citrus vinaigrette. The entree choices included: citrus roasted salmon; herb roasted beef tenderloin; or bourbon-molasses pork tenderloin.
All entrees were featured with parmesan risotto and grilled asparagus. Dessert choices: creme brulee or chocolate layer cake.
On a regular day, you might also enjoy the ambiance in the pub and family dinners in the grill room. Dine al fresco on the pub deck which overlooks the beautiful golf course.
We are fortunate in our area to have Bellefonte Country Club, who is such a great neighbor to the entire community.
On an entirely different note, G.G. has written more than 30 “Appetizing Ashland Area” columns so far and has immensely enjoyed doing each and every one. Several have asked and guessed who G.G. is, so it’s time that I now byline my articles. I really liked the mystique, but starting with this article I will be using my name. G.G. stood for GaGa which was named by my third grandson Jay Murphy in Louisville and it’s how I am referred to by all six grandchildren currently.
“Appetizing Ashland Area” was named by Mac Meek, another grandson attending U of L. My grandchildren, like yours, are so much more talented than me, and I listen when they speak. I love the name G. G. alias GaGa but will sign off now with the name given me by my loving and deceased mother and added to by my loving and deceased husband.
This is Norma Meek, wishing you health and joy in 2022.