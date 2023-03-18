ASHLAND
“G’day Mate” greets you loud and clear as you enter Outback Steakhouse or call ahead for pickup.
This chain has more than 1,000 locations in 23 countries around the world in North and South America, Asia and Australia. Started in 1988 with its first location in Tampa, Outback was owned by four partners who had never even been to Australia.
They coined the name from the ever popular movie “Crocodile Dundee.” They serve American cuisine with the boisterous fun of Australia and their slogan is ”Outback Steakhouse. No Rules. Just Right.” It is at 441 Riverhill Drive, Melody Mountain, and started opening for lunch each day just three months ago.
They have several items on their new lunch menu and I settled on the bloomin' fried chicken with a baked sweet potato loaded with butter and brown sugar, one of my favorites. I was not disappointed as it was ample food by the time you eat a slice off the loaf of bread provided at your table. The most popular chicken dish is by far the Alice Springs Chicken with sautéed mushrooms, crispy bacon, melted Monterey Jack and cheddar and served with a honey mustard sauce. It is also a lunch choice with a side. I have enjoyed this dish many times in the past.
The Outback Original is the Bloomin' Onion, enough for the entire table, which is an enormous onion hand-dipped, cooked until golden and made for dipping into their signature sauce. You will always find guests feasting on one of these at their table.
But we must not forget about the steaks. They use 17 spices in their Outback steak seasonings and many say seriously the BEST! They use their rub on any cut of steak — ribeye, sirloin, New York strip or filet mignon. I love their specials when they pair their filet with a lobster tail or shrimp.
One of my favorites is their all-you-can-eat soup and salad. It is a fantastic deal and the choice of soup is either potato, perfectly prepared, or French onion.
We must not forget their burgers, cooked the way you like them, with a scrumptious side of mac & cheese or Aussie fries.
One last reminder is their delectable desserts and shareable for sure. I really like all of them but will highlight their salted caramel cookie skillet, which is a warm salted caramel cookie with pieces of milk chocolate, almond toffee and pretzels, toasted and topped with vanilla ice cream.
Darren, my attentive waiter, who just moved back to Ashland, tried to encourage me but I just couldn’t handle it for lunch.
So join us soon at the Land Down Under and home of juicy steaks, spirited drinks and Aussie hospitality as we move into spring.
Bon Appétit!
Norma Meek