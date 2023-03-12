Not since Braidy, Camp Landing and the turnabouts has there been such a buzz in Ashland.
At bridge, board meetings, lunch with friends all conversations lead to the same question. Does anybody know the opening date of Olive Garden? People are genuinely excited and want to share the rumors and their own little bit of knowledge and speculation. To become an Olive Garden expert you might want to continue reading.
Olive Garden is owned by Darden restaurants, which also owns LongHorn Steak House and Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, among others, and started Red Lobster but it has since been sold. There are 897 Olive Gardens in the United States with Texas topping the list with 104.
I found this small piece of Olive Garden trivia most interesting. It will be a challenge to find olives served at Olive Garden. The omission is intentional and merely a matter of marketing. You will however find olives at the bar for martinis and in the salad bowls. It is said that “People don’t like olives.” For all you olive lovers out there, don’t kill the messenger.
Olive Garden is known to be one of those special casual dining places in large part because of the breadsticks. The Italian-American chain is known for its endless salad offerings and those famously warm, soft breadsticks that make each customer feel like part of the Olive Garden family. I am told that they bring a basket of breadsticks, one for each member, plus one extra to the table when you arrive. If you order a meal, then the supply is unlimited.
They tout their soup, and sauces are made by masters. These dishes are created by hand from scratch every day. They are also recognized around the country for their delicious pastas.
They do offer free desserts if it’s your birthday and even participate in a singalong. As an added bonus, gift cards can be used as cash at any of their parent chains. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) plans to release it 2023 third quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday, March 23, 202,3 and conduct a question-and-answer session.
If one makes it past the unlimited breadsticks, oil-slicked salad, and a carb-heavy entrée and still manage to be in the market for dessert, you’ve got a variety of choices — 14 to be exact. The strawberry cream cake is one of my favorites along with the chocolate brownie and warm Italian doughnuts.
So the opening date is? I have been told two separate rumors — this spring or this summer. One thing is certain. It will be soon and it will be crowded. Can it live up to all the hype? I am betting that it will.
Bon Appétit!
Norma Meek