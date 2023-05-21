I find myself crossing the bridge often these days to dine in our neighboring state of Ohio. I had wanted to revisit the Armory Smokehouse, at 920 Vernon Street in Ironton, for several weeks.
This historic building from 1937 until 2003 was home to the National Guard Armory that continues to thank the veterans and current service men and women for the sacrifices they made and are continuing to make to defend our great country. As a way to celebrate our military veterans and members, the Armory Smokehouse is proud to display military memorabilia to honor their legacy.
The Armory Smokehouse sets the bar high for meat lovers! They specialize in American cuisine featuring certified Angus beef steaks and burgers, slow smoked pork, ribs, chicken and beef brisket. They also serve wings, pizzas, pastas, seafood, salads and, yes, a great selection of bowls. They love to brag that you will sink your teeth into the juiciest, most mouthwatering steaks you’ve ever tasted.
Arriving for a late lunch and waiting to be seated, I overheard a patron planning a special event for around 100 with the manager. Seated at a table and after a long deliberation, I decided on the fried whitefish with a house salad and steamed broccoli. An enormous piece of crusted fish arrived and the inside was light, flaky and very mild.
Three customers at a nearby table had all chosen the brisket Philly — tender slow-smoked brisket, combined with sautéed bell peppers, caramelized onions smothered in provolone cheese, and served on a toasted hoagie bun with a side of onion rings. When they left I couldn’t help but notice not a single bite left on their plates.
They have a magnificent bar area with eight large screen TVs and love to say it’s a great place for a cold draft beer (36 on tap) or a signature cocktail.
I would like to talk about their famous cheesecake. I have not always been a fan but have eaten cheesecake in New York, the Cheesecake Factory and New Orleans. The sign right inside the Armory salutes its marvelous cheesecake.
In talking to the waitress I discovered they even have key lime cheesecake along with multiple choices. I decided on the turtle cheesecake and it arrived perfectly presented with ample swirls of chocolate and caramel adorning the plate and pecans topped off the cake. I just have to say if you just go there to eat the dessert, it is well worth it. I became a lover of cheesecake at 1:30 p.m. at the Armory Smokehouse. It was so light, so creamy, and so tasty.
I’m sure I looked exactly like the contented Cheshire cat with the marvelous smile in Alice in Wonderland. I haven’t been able to stop thinking about the cheesecake and I understand you can order a whole one. That is an item on my to do list very soon. For all you readers who stop me and tell me you read and enjoy my column, thank you. It always makes us senior citizens feel like we’re still contributing.