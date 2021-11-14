Is there anybody out there who loves a great hot dog as much as I do? Often, when I can’t think of anything I want to eat for lunch or even dinner my thoughts go to the American hot dog, and nothing else seems to satisfy.
These days it seems that the frankfurter is getting a bad rap. In August 2021, the University of Michigan released a study that suggests eating just one could take 27-36 minutes of healthy life and they suggest eating nuts instead each day.
Now I don’t have anything against nuts, especially cashews and salted peanuts, but it just isn’t the same for me. I started to dig a little deeper into the subject and found that I am not alone; 95% of American households eat hot dogs.
Here are the most popular toppings:
• Mustard - 68%
• Ketchup - 61%
• Onions - 44%
• Relish - 41%
• Chili - 30%
• Cheese - 29%
• Cole Slaw - 13%
A host of other ingredients follow.
Personally I never deviate from my favorite toppings of mustard, onions and sauce. (I do love eating cole slaw on the side).
So how many hot dogs do we Americans consume each year? An earth-shaking 20 billion hot dogs a year; that works out to about 70 hot dogs per person. I’m sure I fall into that category easily when I consider grilling outside in the spring and summer. Enough about the history lesson.
So where do you go in the tri-state area when you want a really mouth-watering hot dog?
I’m sure there are more than I am going to mention, but these are my all time favorites.
No one can dismiss Jim’s Hot Dogs in the Camayo Arcade, where you have your choice of spicy or plain sauce. Then there’s Crisp’s in Summit — I’ve long been a favorite of the footlong. And let’s not forget Griffith and Feil in Kenova. Another place new on the scene is the Jockey Club. They just added a most delicious hot dog as a special last week and everyone was raving about it. Is that something that should be added to their menu? I vote yes. I know that I have talked about these places before, but I have had the hot dog on my mind all week.
When Ashland did the week of the hamburger, which was a huge success, I would like to propose that we do the week of the hot dog or even a hot dog fest on the riverfront like we do chili fest. I know that would be successful even with the wee ones.
One last bit of trivia knowledge imparted by G.G.: On July 4, 2021, Joey Chestnut, 11-time champion, ate 70 hot dogs in 10 minutes in front of thousands at Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island as aired on ESPN. Now that’s a lover of the American hot dog. We could host our own eating contest. But that’s a thought for another day.
Bonum olus manducet,
G.G., Cibus amans