I have fond memories of Calvin Meek, my father-in-law, crossing the Russell Bridge at least two to three times per week to shop at Tipton’s Bakery for his must-have desserts in the early 1960s.
He had a sweet tooth and knew the history and the phenomenal success of the four brothers who started the bakery in the early ‘40s.
The Tipton family still owns and runs the business today now at 339 15th Street in Ashland. It is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10-4 on Saturday. I was so impressed by this remarkable family, especially Tammy Tipton Vogelsong who epitomizes how hard family owners work to make sure they succeed and satisfy their customers day after day.
Tammy shared that the bakery in Ironton closed in 2003 and Tammy and her family ran the business from their home for 10 years baking no fewer than 100 cakes a week. Her mother, who was 77 years young, helped Tammy every day in the kitchen.
When the family brought the business to Ashland five years ago, Tammy slept many nights in her car on the parking lot to meet the demand of her customers. The lines each morning stretched to Winchester so time for a good night’s sleep was not readily available. She also is the most energetic, positive person I have spoken with who knew most every customer by name who entered the door — and there were plenty.
Another phenomenal fact about this business is the 12 full-time employees, all women, who work there daily along with Tammy and her daughter. Very popular is their cream horns with sugar coating which make them a little crunchy — and they make 200 cream horns each day. That fact alone made me tired. Many are quick to point out that the French pastry filled with raspberry is a strong favorite. Dave Malone, a frequent customer from Ironton, bought four of the French pastries, his wife’s favorite, but also two perfectly baked chocolate éclairs for himself. I heard another couple confess — while I was peering into the glass cases hosting all the delicious, perfectly arranged, goodies — that they had been there the day before but the grandchildren smelled the baked goods and ate every single one before they had a chance to enjoy any.
Next week they will have available their famous chocolate Easter Eggs and will be filling adorable Easter buckets with cake pops, cupcakes and cake eggs all dressed in pastel colors. Besides everything else they bake pies and lovely birthday cakes each day.
The most amazing cake they have made was a 6-foot-1 full replica of Billy Ray Cyrus, and his picture hangs on their wall.
Tammy said her mother was a huge Billy Ray fan. It has become obvious to me since writing this column that owning your business has several upsides, but the reality is a little less glamorous. Small business owners work hard and twice as much as regular employees, many working more than 60 hours a week. They are special people and greet their customers each day with a smile and a willingness to serve. Tammy is a perfect example of this mindset. Calvin would have loved Tipton’s moving to Ashland and so easily accessible for his love of pies and cakes.
Bon Appétit!
Norma Meek