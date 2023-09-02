Most everyone is eating out these days, and you can walk or jog to many establishments if you’re hungry. I counted three delis and a restaurant just driving down 29th Street. We seem to have an abundance of options in our communities.
I’ve gotten to be good friends with the folks at B&T Deli, located in the Marathon station at 954 29th Street.
I ate there in the afternoon to do a story a few weeks ago, but in cleaning out my car I misplaced my notes. I’ve been back twice, once for lunch and again for breakfast and the assortment of the food in this deli — unbelievable. Every day is a special of some kind.
They serve both American and Indian lunches daily. Their Indian Special might be meat, rice, another side and a half Naan or chicken tikka massala burrito or samosa.
An American tradition could well be their turkey, dressing, gravy and all the trimmings which seem to be a favorite of many. One most popular I was told by the chef is their smoked and barbecued ribs, which I can attest to, and their curry fried chicken. Along with their special of the day, you are more than likely to see meatloaf, lasagna, fried chicken — just like momma’s — and a large assortment of cooked veggies. Hot dogs and sandwiches are available also.
The Deli closes at 6 p.m. on weekdays.
I want to talk about their breakfast. They open each morning at 5 and serve breakfast until 9 a.m. They have a huge breakfast clientele each morning and serve all the traditional breakfast sandwiches along with breakfast platters fit for a king such as made to order omelets, home fried taters, fabulous biscuits and gravy and individual orders such as sausage, ham, bacon and hash browns. You can even call ahead and they will have it “hot and ready” when you arrive.
Grubhub is available for delivery to your door. Ample seating for eating inside as four large booths awaits you. Donuts are made fresh daily and a large assortment is there as long as they last. I was told they are the only place around that has cream filled donut holes. I had to try a dozen of those and you certainly can’t eat just one ... two ... or even three.
The owners are Lovejitsengh and Sabi, and B&T Deli has firmly established itself in the three to four years since opening in Ashland. I recommend you stop by soon. Gas up, grab some wine, and check out B&T Deli.
Bon Appétit!
Norma Meek