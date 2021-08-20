Amy Bellamy of Owensboro has released “His Timing: A Journey of Faith, Hope, and Healing.” The book tells Bellamy’s story of her healing journey after a brain hemorrhage. A message from God during the ambulance ride to the hospital showed her He can and does still perform miracles.
Bellamy will do a book signing at The Spot Coffee and Finery in Owensboro from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 2.
K.L. Wilborn of Hawesville has released “Tragic Mercy.” Telling the story of two teenagers who find the diary of a young girl named Mercy. Mercy had lived and died tragically and its up to the teenagers to help her find the happiness she deserves.
J.A. Irvin of Lexington has released “Destination: My Journey Across the Globe.” It’s the story of Irvin’s life as the child of missionaries in the former Soviet Union. Each chapter is a new story covering assassination attempts, the mafia and the truth behind the loss of a brother on a train.
Shane Noble of Louisville has released “Trencher’s Bunker,” a post-apocalyptic thriller with dystopian themes. Marcus finds his bunker to be a palace and a place of maximum comfort where people are recruited to join him. A former friend who sees Trencher’s bunker for what it really is, forms his own and when conspiracies and truths begin to surface, which bunker is better, the one for the haves, or the one for the have nots?
Earl Dean of Lexington has released “Mechanies Against the Veil,” a collection of sci-fi and fantasy stories.
Ina Grant of Hancock County has released her latest adult romantic comedy, “The Alphabet Rewind.” Exploring the world of “hook-up” culture and complicated relationships, it follows the story of Candace and her quest to find the father of her triplets.
Chris Offutt of Haldeman has a new novel “The Killing Hills.” The crime novel is set in eastern Kentucky and follows Mick Hardin a Army CID agent home on leave. While home, he finds himself helping the sheriff, who is also his sister, investigate a murder. Betrayal, loyalties and the ways of the people of the region will all work against them.
Jane Moore Waldrop of Paducah has released “Drowned Town.” It tells the story of two women whose lives are shaped by their friendship and connection to the land they call home. The land is Kentucky’s Land Between the Lakes and shows how the creation of the lakes on either side of it both healed and hurt the people who called them home.
Ellen Birkett Morris of Louisville has a new book, “Lost Girls.” A collection of short stories set in the fictional town of Slocum, Kentucky, “Lost Girls” explores the experiences of women and girls as they grieve, find love, face uncertainty and say goodbye to the past.
Felcia Nixon of Louisville has released “July In September.” Dorian Benson is an artist whose life changes when he discovers the truth about his daughter’s paternity. Follow his story as he grows, changes and discovers what’s important and what’s not. Sometimes it takes a broken heart to recognize what and who we need.
Events
The Lexington Legendary Book Bash will be Aug. 28 at the Double Tree by Hilton in Lexington. Join your favorite writers and bloggers for autographs, discussions and of course book sales! Tickets available on eventbrite.com.
AMY DEAL reports book news for The Daily Independent. If you have any book-related news, email her at authoramydeal@gmail.com.