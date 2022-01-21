Some of my earliest exposure to newspapers was asking my parents to buy a Sunday Cincinnati Enquirer at a gas station after church so I could flip directly to the sports section and see what Paul Daugherty and others were writing about the Bengals.
When I was a kid living in West Chester — about 20 miles north of the Queen City — the Bengals weren’t good.
Gosh, that was too kind.
They were horrible. Deplorable. Doomed. Done before kickoff. Toast on the turf. Just …plain … bad.
Those were the Dave Shula/Bruce Coslet/Dick LeBeau years. You know, the so-embarrassed-to-be-seen-in-Riverfront-Stadium-that-you-had-to-put-a-brown-paper-bag-over-your-head years. The fire-Mike-Brown years — yep, planes flew overhead with banners imploring the Bengals (owned by Mike Brown) to, uh, fire Mike Brown. Basically the message was, “Hey, Mike Brown, fire yourself.”
Fast-forward 30 or so years to Saturday, Jan. 15, 2021.
The Bengals — still not far removed from “the Bungles” — astonished the nation. They particularly flummoxed their own fans who kept waiting for the Orange and Black to fade to black — i.e. a devastating Vontaze Burfict penalty, an Andy Dalton interception, a Jeremy Hill fumble, a Shayne Graham missed field goal, a moment akin to Kimo von Oelhoffen rolling into Carson Palmer’s knee; anything that would dispel any notion that the Bengals were actually “for real” this time.
Hey, Germaine Pratt, who do you think you are? By intercepting Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on fourth-and-goal when it was all but a safe bet that Las Vegas would score six and tack on a two-point conversion to devastate the Bengals once again, you, Mr. Pratt, ruined a reputation of legendary choke artistry Cincinnati worked so hard to attain and maintain for decades.
26-19, Bengals? In January? To give Cincinnati 11 wins? A playoff victory at Paul Brown Stadium? A 31-year drought over?
What is this foreign land into where we’ve ventured? And … can we stay? We can learn to speak this language. It’s a strange vernacular — more W’s than L’s — but perhaps, after all, we can grow accustomed to it.
Coach Zac Taylor, bashed on message boards and trashed by so-called fans as recently as two months ago, is now in the company of the legendary Sam Wyche and Forrest Gregg.
Owner Mike Brown received a game ball from the 38-year-old whippersnapper of a sideline director. It marked the Bengals’ first playoff win since the 1991 death of co-founder Paul Brown, Mike’s father.
And Taylor went on to give more game balls to Cincinnati, distributing them at bars throughout the city. He got carded, too — true story.
Taylor was 6-25-1 in two seasons prior to kickoff of this year’s Minnesota-Cincinnati contest at PBS, an overtime affair that saw the Bengals survive, 24-21.
The Brown family was once again showing they couldn’t stack up to the patriarch, Paul Brown. I mean, drafting Ja’Marr Chase instead of a high-profile offensive lineman after a potential franchise quarterback went down with a torn ACL in 2020? And sticking with this hot-shot Taylor? Come on, right?!
Oh, contraire.
This Joe Burrow-Ja’Marr Chase duo is nothing short of pure magic. The former LSU teammates are making the Bengals’ front office look like draft geniuses — and don’t forget Money Mac, or Shooter McPherson, aka Evan McPherson, a Florida kicker drafted in the … fifth round? That’s way too early for a kicker, right? Nuh-uh. He’s been incredible.
And Taylor has been nothing but class.
In recent days, the Cincinnati Enquirer penned an opinion piece on Bengals fans owing the 86-year-old Mike Brown an apology. Former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis spoke to Sports Illustrated about Brown’s desire to win. And Taylor, in the locker room, waxed poetic about Brown’s undying dedication to the organization.
Yes, it’s the same organization that drafted flops like Akili Smith, Chris Perry and David Klingler. It’s also the same organization that ran into a brick wall of bad luck — like when it selected Ki-Jana Carter No. 1 out of Penn State in 1995. The phenom ripped his knee to shreds during his first preseason, and was never Cincinnati’s feature back.
It’s been the franchise of false promise, managing some exciting times in the mid-1990s with Jeff Blake, Carl Pickens, Darnay Scott, Corey Dillon, Takeo Spikes and the like, but never amounting to much; and stringing up some success in the 2000s with Palmer, Chad Johnson (Ochocinco), Rudi Johnson, Dalton, AJ Green and others, but never quite good enough to break past a playoff ticket punch.
Boy, something is different about this bunch, though.
They have true leaders on the field — like Joe Burrow and CJ Uzomah. They even have leaders off the field — Brown’s daughter, Katie Blackburn, and son, Troy Blackburn, deserve ample credit, too. They are the Executive Vice President and Vice President, respectively.
They possess a great deal of young talent on both sides of the ball. And, most of all, they are 100% confident in themselves and their coaches.
Back on Jan. 6, 1991, I turned 5 years old. That was the Bengals’ last postseason win prior to last Saturday’s triumph. I wasn’t a football fan yet, therefore I don’t remember the win over the Houston Oilers.
But, from 1994 forward, I’ve been a loyal follower — from reading newspaper articles to analyzing matchups to watching games on TV to listening on the radio to cheering them on in person; and I wouldn’t change a thing — even through heaps of heartbreak — but I’m glad they have.
The Bengals have finally changed their stripes.
