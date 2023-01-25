In a day and age in which it’s difficult to create original catchphrases — especially in sports — a 69-year-old veteran football coach you’ve likely never heard of struck absolute gold with a contagious motto.
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor will frequently turn to “Duff” Mark Duffner when he sees fit, and the senior defensive assistant will unleash an amped-up “THEY GOTTA PLAY US!” It quickly caught on as the back-to-back AFC North champion’s locker-room go-to motivational phrase.
The meaning behind it?
It’s sort of a simple flip of the script.
Usually, when a team looks to the following week, someone might say, “We’ve gotta play the (opponent) next.”
“Duff” chose to reverse that approach this year. Instead, “they gotta play us.”
“The fact that the opponent has to play us is the mindset right now,” Duffner told WLWT in Cincinnati earlier this month.
The stuff of Duff has worked wonders — as the phrase began to truly stick, the Bengals latched onto the win column. They enter Sunday’s AFC Championship riding a 10-game winning streak.
A win over the Kansas City Chiefs for the second straight year at this juncture would propel the Bengals to their second consecutive Super Bowl appearance — and fourth overall.
A magical ride such as this is particularly special for someone like Duffner, who’s in his third stint in Cincinnati in his 47-year football career. From 1977-80, he was the University of Cincinnati’s defensive coordinator.
After 11 seasons as a college head coach (1986-91 at Holy Cross; 1992-96 at Maryland), he returned to the Queen City.
Duffner was the Bengals’ linebackers coach from 1997-2000 and defensive coordinator from 2001-02.
Duffner came back to the orange and black once again in 2019.
While “senior defensive assistant” may seem like a minor role, it’s anything but. Just ask defensive tackle BJ Hill.
“He brings it every single day,” Hill told WLWT. “I love it. He gets me fired up, gets me going. He just brings that juice.”
After a tumultuous 0-2 start, and later a head-scratching blowout Monday Night Football defeat to the Browns — the Bengals’ lone loss by more than three points — Cincinnati has been a force with which to be reckoned.
For much of the season, though, the Bengals rarely put together two outstanding halves. They’d show flashes of greatness but either didn’t sustain it after a dominant first half (see New England) or waited until the second half to truly show up (see Tampa Bay).
Then came the playoffs. AFC North foe Baltimore gave the Bengals some fits, but the defense — led by gritty coordinator Lou Anarumo — came through with an incredible play for the ages when Logan Wilson knocked the football loose from Tyler Huntley’s hands and into the paws of Sam Hubbard. “The Cincinnati Kid,” as announcer Mike Tirico labeled him, rumbled 98 yards for a game-changing score and sent the Bengals to Buffalo.
Significant underdogs, the Bengals were expected to lose by a touchdown, according to most betting lines.
The main concern was a banged-up offensive line. How could the front five protect Joe Burrow and create gaps for Joe Mixon without three starters?
Well, that “they gotta play us” mindset prevailed again.
Backups Jackson Carman, Max Scharping and Hakeem Adeniji answered the call, helping Mixon run for 105 yards and Burrow throw for 242 in the pouring snow in Orchard Park.
Meanwhile, the defense limited the high-powered Bills offense to 10 points with a remarkable performance — thoroughly impressive from the formidable first four to the stingy secondary.
With Burrow behind center, the Bengals are now 5-1 in the playoffs over the past two seasons. Established in 1968, the franchise has 10 total postseason wins. You do the math.
Now, it’s on to Arrowhead Stadium, but the Bengals aren’t viewing it as if they’ve gotta play the top-seeded Chiefs. Instead, “they gotta play us.”
