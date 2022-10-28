One would think an editor might have done a little research before plunging into the waves of the Atlantic.
But, no, I wasn’t in the mood for a couple of reasons: 1) I was on vacation; and 2) My mother-in-law was kind enough to fork over a good bit of dough for a two-hour surf lesson. My daughter was particularly eager to hop on the board and learn.
While in Satellite Beach, Florida, we signed up my two nieces, my daughter and my son for a Saturday surf lesson at Cocoa Beach in early October. After mulling it over briefly, I thought, heck, I’m feeling spontaneous. Plus, in my 36 years, I’ve always loved the ocean but never attempted surfing. Let’s give it a whirl.
Now, I’d like to think I’m pretty athletic, kinda coordinated and in fairly good shape. However, I’ve learned I am much more comfortable with my feet directly on the ground. Rollerblading, skiing and ice-skating haven’t been too kind to me, so I didn’t expect surfing to go much smoother.
Oh, was I in for a surprise.
So, you’re thinking, oh, he mastered it?
No, I’m talking about a much different type of shock — as in a shark shock.
En route to Cocoa Beach, I told the four kids — ages 16, 15, 12 and 10 — that we’d likely spend a good portion of the lesson on land. I thought the instructors would give a few tips and pointers and we’d apply them on the board while still on the sand. Then, perhaps in Hour 2, we’d hit the water and put all of the instruction to the test in the salty seas.
Boy was I wrong.
A couple of youthful guys — I suspect seniors in high school working on a weekend — led us to a spot under the Cocoa Beach pier where we placed our 9-foot boards. They briefed us on some usual stuff to cover the company’s collective butts — safety stuff pertaining to ocean wildlife like stingrays, jellyfish and sharks.
OK, I thought, this is pretty standard. We likely won’t have any issues.
Then the young men demonstrated how to situate your body on the board, how to properly paddle to catch a wave with good timing and how to pop up and steady yourself on your feet.
Ten minutes into the lesson, they were leading us to the water.
Only one problem: A dorsal fin had just surfaced and greeted beachgoers’ eyes.
Toting the board and looking at people-less waters, I was stopped by a man and his wife who informed me they had just scrambled out of the Atlantic after spotting a shark just feet away.
“We almost bumped into it,” he said.
Oh boy.
Apparently, there were two sharks.
Unfazed, our instructors thought, well, we’ll just hop over to the north side of the pier. A couple of stubborn, cantankerous old fellas were fishing within 100 feet of the wooden structure — a clear no-no indicated by signs posted on the pier.
After some squabbling, the surfer dudes decided they weren’t interested in the fight, so we ventured back to the South.
We heeded the lifeguards’ advice to wait 30 minutes to enter — I suppose sharks’ attention spans are like humans and they get bored in the same water after a half hour? (Shrug).
Although a shark had just moseyed by moments prior, we didn’t hesitate to enter the ocean. The kids weren’t even nervous. I guess the surf instructors said the magic words to give us solace.
My daughter and youngest niece were naturals. My son wasn’t far behind, getting the hang of it just a few attempts in.
Meanwhile, my oldest niece and I were far from slaying the waves.
I couldn’t quite get to my feet before getting knocked back down each time. She was in a similar boat.
About that time, Shark No. 3 (or maybe even No. 4 or 5 or 6?) made its trek through the Cocoa current. My wife, who was recording all my embarrassing wipeouts on Facebook live, announced on social media, “There’s another shark!”
Lifeguards called us out of the ocean.
“That’s the first time we’ve ever been called out,” one of the instructors said.
Real comforting, I thought.
“How long have you been doing this?” I asked.
“Since March,” he said.
“Honestly, the sharks are kinda hanging around the pier all the time but usually they (lifeguards) don’t see them. They really won’t bother you,” he added.
Funny, I thought, he’s referring to a 5- or 6-foot shark as if its a pesky yellow jacket.
But, I guess they were persuasive, because all five of us pushed and paddled through the rolling waves without much apprehension, ready to try to master this challenging craft.
Well, the good news is I did finally properly surf two or three waves — one was impressive enough to prompt a high-five from one of the surfer dudes.
With about 20 minutes left in our lesson, my son and oldest niece had dipped out. They were getting a little tired and my son’s belly revealed a little rash from rubbing the board.
I wiped out once again, and decided to calmly walk to shore because I saw yet another shark probably 10 feet away.
I yelled out to my daughter and youngest niece to stay where they were for a bit and I pointed to the water indicating another of our finned friends was lurking.
Unbothered, my daughter rode yet another wave for a couple dozen yards.
Although lifeguards repeatedly shouted over the bullhorn that swimmers were in the ocean at their own peril, I eventually went back out myself, growing inexplicably more comfortable in this shark-filled environment.
We enjoyed it overall, but in retrospect, what were we thinking?
So, here I am a few weeks later, finally doing a little research.
According to USA Today, there have been 155 recorded shark attacks in Brevard County (which contains Cocoa), Florida, since 1882. That’s the second highest number in the state, according to the International Shark Attack File. Two of those bites occurred in 2021.
Yikes.