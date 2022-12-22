Although this list may lack some of what are considered all-time classics — I’m looking at you, “It’s A Wonderful Life” — these Christmas movies are mostly reflective of my age. You’ll notice, for example, that I’m a ’90s kid based on some of the selections.
For me, these 10 prized pieces of entertainment are my top choices every holiday season. Pay no mind to what ol’ Henry C. says about my picks … he’s getting a lump of coal in his stocking here at the office.
10. Bad Santa (2003)
Billy Bob Thornton plays a conman Santa Claus and a couple of comedy giants who died too young — Bernie Mac and John Ritter — have roles in this off-the-beaten-path Christmas film. It’s a wild, sometimes raunchy, ride … and it certainly does not fall into the heartwarming, feel-good category of holiday flicks … but it’s too funny and unique to ignore.
9. Jingle All The Way (1996)
The Sinbad vs. Schwarzenegger showdown is surprisingly hilarious. The race is on to get their hands on the hot toy of the season — Turboman. This one also features an inimitable comedian gone too soon — Phil Hartman.
8. Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer (1964)
Even though the Abominable Snowman was a tad frightening for me as a kid, I always gravitated to this classic throughout my childhood. I still believe Rudolph is Donner’s son.
7. A Christmas Story (1983)
I didn’t watch this much growing up — see, my mom, who passed away earlier this year and whom I miss very much, hated any movie or show with narration. But I would sneak in a few minutes here and there during the TBS marathon every year. Darren McGavin plays one of the best father roles in cinematic history … and I learned to not lick a frozen flagpole by watching this movie (and “Dumb and Dumber”).
6. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
Henry Culvyhouse gave me heck for not going with the classic, but I loved this remake. I thought Richard Attenborough did an absolutely admirable job playing Kris Kringle. There are so many heartfelt lessons throughout this film.
5. Home Alone 2 (1992)
I enjoyed “Home Alone” as a kid, but this sequel took the cake for many reasons. Sure, I would’ve been scared to death if this was me in real life, but knowing it was a movie, I always liked to put myself in Kevin McCallister’s shoes as he lived in luxury at The Plaza Hotel and conquered clumsy criminals Harry and Marv with his countless contraptions.
4. How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Jim Carrey nails all aspects of The Grinch. He’s an absolute riot, capturing the “cuddly as a cactus” side and the warm and fuzzy side after his heart grew exponentially. Fun fact: the girl who played Cindy Lou Who is now the lead singer of a rock band, The Pretty Reckless.
3. Elf (2003)
Will Ferrell is a true sidesplitter in this ridiculous yet marvelous movie about Buddy the Elf, who has to sadly vacate the North Pole in search of his father — “Bye, Buddy, hope you find your dad!” From his all-sugar diet to his remarkably fast decorating skills, Buddy brings all of his elf-like qualities to New York City and injects an innocent joy and magic of Christmas back into society.
2. The Santa Clause (1994)
Scott Calvin, played by Tim Allen, balloons into a plump man with a white beard as he ultimately discovers he has become Santa Claus. We learn a great deal about the inner-workings of the North Pole, Santa’s reindeer and rekindled magic in this Christmas classic.
1. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
In what is hands-down the best Christmas movie of all time, it’s just a sequence of outstanding scenes containing quotable line after quotable line. It’s full of amazing human characters like Cousin Eddie and animal characters like Snots — a Rottweiler with a sinus condition. Clark Griswold wants a good, fun, old-fashioned family Christmas, and we have been treated with the “gift that keeps on giving the whole year” every year since 1989. Side note: I learned Danny Kaye’s middle name in this movie, too.