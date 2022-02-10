Dare I say defense still wins championships?
If so, why were most so inclined to pin the blame on Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the Chiefs’ AFC Championship loss rather than dole out praise to Cincinnati Bengals defensive players?
In 90 minutes of second-half football — plus 5:38 in an overtime period — the Bengals have allowed only 19 points this postseason.
After halftime, the Raiders scored six, the Titans tacked on 10 and the Chiefs managed just three in 26-19, 19-16 and 27-24 wins, respectively.
What has attributed to the second-half silence by opposing offenses during this unforgettable run to Super Bowl LVI?
• Could it be some genius halftime adjustments by defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo?
• Perhaps it’s the stability and dependability of the linebacking crew, led by Germaine Pratt and Logan Wilson.
• How about the law firm of Hendrickson, Hubbard, Reader and Hill? Trey, Sam, DJ and BJ have made a habit of shutting down cases of the opposition. (The Rams’ front four get plenty of much-deserved attention, but this Bengals defensive line has proven formidable as well, especially Hendrickson with his 16.5 sacks).
• Maybe credit should go to cornerbacks Eli Apple, Chidobe Awuzie and Mike Hilton. Apple has been a pleasant surprise after not panning out well in New York, New Orleans or Carolina. Apple’s stop of Tyreek Hill to end the first half of the AFC title bout was crucial.
While all four of those choices wouldn’t net you a failing grade on a Scantron, my best answer is the Bengals’ killer ‘B’ group of Bell and Bates.
Safeties Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates III are the main reasons the Bengals are playing in Los Angeles this Sunday — their first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years.
The Chiefs won the OT coin toss, and Arrowhead Stadium erupted because rowdy KC fans just knew they were Super Bowl bound. After all, you can’t give Mahomes the football first in OT and survive, right? Just remember the Bills-Chiefs divisional round game.
But, 10 seconds into the period, Kansas City faced a third-and-10 from its own 25. Mahomes backpedaled, got set and let it fly.
The beautiful spiral was destined for Tyreek Hill’s hands at the Cincinnati 41-yard line, but Bates and Bell had other ideas.
The safeties swarmed Hill, and Bates got his fingertips on the ball, batting it down and into the awaiting paws of Bell. Travis Kelce brought down Bell at the 45, giving Joe Burrow and the offense a prime chance to get Evan McPherson into field goal range. The rest is history.
Now, if famed cornerback Darrelle Revis had his own island, Cincinnati’s playmaking free safety can have his own flashy domain, too, right?
I know Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho” was made eight years prior to the Bengals even becoming a franchise, but perhaps Bates Motel is rather fitting. No vacancy, by the way.
Bates, 25, has been superb in his first four NFL seasons — all in Cincinnati. He topped 100 tackles in each of his first three years.
Above all, Bates has five pass deflections in three playoff games.
Bell, 27, was the Saints’ strong safety for four years before joining the Bengals prior to 2020. He eclipsed 100 stops in 2020, and followed that up with 97 tackles, eight pass deflections and three fumbles forced this past regular season.
Bates and Bell account for two of the Bengals’ seven takeaways in the playoffs. Bates picked off Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill to set the tone in the divisional-round upset in Nashville.
Bell and Bates tend to fly under the radar, but that’s fitting because that’s exactly where the Bengals thrive.
Bates III reminds me of another safety who had his own share of postseason success with Seattle’s “Legion of Boom” defense in the mid-2010s — Earl Thomas III. Hey, another “third.”
Speaking of third, maybe, just maybe, the third time will be the charm for the Bengals in the Super Bowl. They’re 0-2 in the Big One.
