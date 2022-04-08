Calendars are full and fields are jam-packed as baseball and softball are getting in full swing.
Area youth leagues are gearing up for Opening Day — always a much-anticipated event during which the typical custom is to recognize all the players who will be gracing the diamonds that particular season.
For Carter County Little League — Grayson and Olive Hill combined — it all got under way this past Friday. Many area leagues are planning opening day festivities for this coming weekend.
The little guys and gals have put in a ton of time and effort into practicing as they prepared to suit up and play against their pals this spring.
Running a sports league requires a great deal of organization, planning and labor — both of the manual and non-physical kind. But it makes it all worth it to see a smile on a little one’s face after he or she successfully fields a ground ball and completes an out at first; or after he or she “barrels up” a ball for a hard base hit.
This season, you’ll have a chance to check out a slew of teams all over the region, from teams who sport Major League mascots and colors to those with unique names such as Flying Squirrels and Otter Chaos.
Over the next six weeks, players will vie for a shot at Little League or Ripken All-Stars. Teams will battle for league titles, too. Coaches and parents will hopefully behave — and give back to the leagues by purchasing some pop and popcorn. Umpires will do their best and hopefully enjoy their jobs instead of going home discouraged.
We at The Daily Independent wish everybody a fantastic, fun, injury-free season.
For me, personally, I started my playing days in Ashland National Little League prior to moving to the Cincinnati area when my dad took a job at AK Steel in Middletown.
I spent many of my T-ball days in Central Park, and then moved up to machine-pitch in the park as a Mariner. I was in second grade, I think, when I first played at Big Sandy Complex in Westwood. I’m pretty sure I was a Mariner two years in a row before becoming a National in third grade. I moved that spring, so I didn’t finish that season here. I went on to play Knothole baseball in West Chester, Ohio, but I’ll never forget my Little League roots right here in Ashland.
Nowadays, Ashland American and Ashland National are one — as Ashland Little League. It seems to be going well. There are still so many of the same volunteers around that have helped enhance the lives of area youths for decades. The same applies to countless leagues, including Russell-Flatwoods, where I volunteer now.
I’ve even tried some coaching over the last few years. Baseball was my first love, so I’ll always want to give back. I’m not the best coach around, but I adore the game and I eagerly await the many moments in which the kids make me proud. It’s so rewarding to teach them the game and see them respond in a positive way.
It’s a family affair, too. Brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, moms, dads, cousins, grandmas and grandpas fill up the stands and lawn chairs.
Personally, it’s great father-son bonding time. I’ve had the luxury of at least helping coach Brevin since he was a T-baller. It’s hard to believe he’s 10 and has just three seasons of Little League eligibility remaining. Needless to say, I’m going to do my best to enjoy every minute of it.
See you on the diamond!
Reach AARON SNYDER at asnyder@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2664.