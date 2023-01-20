Eleven years before Lakota High School split into East and West in West Chester, Ohio, I was born in Ashland, Kentucky — 150 miles away.
Later that year, Lakota and Fairfield clashed on the football field in a conference rivalry game, and Lakota Schools published a program previewing the contest.
When Mary Roberts stumbled upon this Oct. 3, 1986, publication, the longtime Ashland area resident thought of me.
Now, Mrs. Roberts and I didn’t know each other until what initially seemed to me to be a random encounter this past Wednesday afternoon.
Fellow employee Mikey Ashmore rang my office phone and said someone was here to see me.
When this happens, by the way, I never know what to expect. Being here at The Daily Independent full time since 2009, I’ve experienced a wide variety of interactions — from refreshingly pleasant to inexplicably adversarial.
Warm and friendly, Mrs. Roberts shook my hand and held firmly to a large envelope in the other.
She explained that she’d lived here in Ashland for about a half-century, but she was originally from Ohio.
Something prompted Mrs. Roberts to find me on Facebook a while back, and she noticed we had a mutual friend from the West Chester area. After further perusal, Mrs. Roberts saw that I graduated from Lakota East High School in 2003 — the school’s sixth graduating class following the Lakota split.
So, when she was cleaning out some old keepsakes and whatnot prior to relocating back to the Buckeye State, she spotted the Lakota vs. Fairfield program and thought of yours truly.
It was such a sweet gesture from a really nice person.
We spent a few minutes chatting about West Chester and how it’s constantly growing.
Come to find out, Mrs. Roberts and I attended the same grade school — Liberty Elementary. We reminisced about our younger days from different eras in that building. We even talked about the old one-room schoolhouse — the Hughes School — which sits on the Liberty Elementary property.
As a bright-beyond-her-years fifth-grader, Mary Roberts actually named the Lakota School District.
The Liberty-Union School District conducted a competition among its students to help come up with a new name.
Through library research, Mary came across “Lakota,” an Indian name meaning “coming together, unity or togetherness.” Administrators loved her idea, and she was awarded a $25 bond for branding the school with its new identity.
It was a truly fascinating five minutes with Mrs. Roberts on Wednesday.
Well, I took a break from my workflow to thumb through the program to hopefully spot a few familiar faces. I found three: Mike Moore (athletic trainer in 1986; my sports medicine teacher in 2002-03); Jason Lindsey (cross country coach; my elementary school gym teacher); and Bill Biven (a band director then, and one of my junior high band directors about a dozen years later).
It was a joy to flip through the well-assembled program, which highlighted all of Lakota’s fall sports in 1986. The nickname was the Thunderbirds then. By 1997, Lakota West became the Firebirds and Lakota East the Thunderhawks.
Thank you, Mrs. Roberts, for such a kind, thoughtful gesture.