Countless blessings come with being a father of both a girl and a boy.
I love them both dearly, but I’m guilty of parenting them differently.
I can’t — and never would — label a favorite, but I tend to be … softer … when it comes to my daughter. There’s just something about the gleam in a little girl’s eye that makes a dad’s heart melt.
But I’m also a little more lenient and patient because I’ve never been a female, so I’m not going to pretend I understand them. Just ask my wife. I never will.
I know exactly how my son thinks because I was once an 11-year-old boy, too.
He may view that as a negative sometimes because it does mean I have a shorter fuse with him, but there’s also beauty in the bond that we share.
My son and I have happen to have a boatload of common interests.
He doesn’t really look like me, but I’m not calling Maury yet. (Kidding, wifey … or am I?)
Honestly, I can’t deny him.
He loves what I love (and I promise I haven’t knowingly forced anything on him): our Lord and Savior, his mom, his sister, his family, Skyline (or Gold Star) chili, our Cincinnati sports teams (Bengals and Reds), the Kentucky Wildcats … and the list goes on.
We made a wiffleball field in our yard and we frequently challenge each other to four-inning games. He is currently boasting a 7-4 record this season, by the way.
We pass football, toss baseball and shoot hoops, too. We’ll even run and bike together some. He plays a large part in helping me feel younger than late-30s. It’s fun to be a kid again sometimes.
On Saturday, the four of us made several stops around southeastern Ohio and southwestern West Virginia, and grabbed some dinner in Barboursville. I highly recommend Oscar’s, by the way. I tried “The Lemmy,” one of its signature burgers.
We hit Target before heading back to our corner of Kentucky.
It was just before closing time — because that’s how we roll — and my son was pumped for the same reasons why I would have been pumped to go to Target at his age: baseball cards.
He’s become quite the collector — NBA hats, Funko Pop!’s and cards are among his go-to items.
When he earlier decided to not pull the trigger on a pretty stylish Detroit Tigers baseball hat at Lids, that opened the door to purchase a pack (or packs) of cards at Target. Buying both a hat and cards was out of the question. We can’t spend too frivolously.
The boy’s a tad indecisive. He gets that from me, too. So, how am I an editor? Valid question, but I do constantly work to improve on decision-making.
He’s been on a football kick lately, so the big dilemma became a box of 2023 Topps baseball cards or a box of 2023 Panini football cards. When discovering the rather attractive price of the football cards, we quickly settled on those.
Upon arriving home, we each went about our business of finishing up a couple chores, letting the dog out and so forth. I walked by the kitchen a few times and saw the unopened box sitting on the counter.
Finally, I went by and he was sitting there. This time he had all six gold packs out of the box.
“Ready?” he said. “Choose three.”
So I selected my trio and sat down next to him. We proceeded to open our packs together.
See? Being a dad is fun. I got to be a kid again, enjoying the surprise of each revelation as I thumbed through 22 cards in each pack. He didn’t have to involve me in that activity, but he wanted to. And that’s priceless.
We were elated to see a Joe Burrow card in the bunch, too.
