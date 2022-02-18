A day after my mom died, the Cincinnati Bengals won the AFC championship.
The tiny parcel of joy I experienced on Sunday, Jan. 30, paled in comparison to the pain I felt on Saturday, Jan. 29.
That pain persists, and it always will. In some moments, it’s magnified to a nearly unbearable level. But then I’m reminded of an afterlife of no misery, no suffering, no sickness and no sadness.
For me, I did find some solace that Sunday. It was as if Mom was rooting my team on from above.
See, she braved the bitter cold — which she normally despised — for me in December 1995, when she and my dad took me and a friend to Riverfront Stadium for my first Bengals game. The Bengals beat the Ravens. Mom took care of us, layering us all up in snow suits so we wouldn’t freeze.
Mom wasn’t a big football fan, but she would often don her Bengals shirts to support me and my team. She loved baseball, though, as I can’t remember her ever missing a pitch — let alone a game — throughout my 13 years of playing days. Mom enjoyed Reds games, too, and she liked Kentucky basketball and football. She cheered for those teams because I cheered for those teams.
Twice during her final days — once while watching the end of the Citrus Bowl as Kentucky topped Iowa in dramatic fashion, and another time when the Bengals trumped the Raiders for their first playoff win in 31 years — she said, “I just love watching you watch games.”
So, there I was ... watching from my living room shortly after meeting with family, our pastor and a director at a local funeral home. What was a 21-3 deficit became 21-10, and then 21-13. Were the Bengals actually going to make a monumental comeback? Given the circumstances, my celebration was subdued when Cincinnati scored a touchdown and two-point conversion to knot things up at 21-21. But, man, I was still happy.
A few minutes later, Bengals kicker Evan McPherson booted a go-ahead field goal to make it 24-21. Kansas City didn’t go away, though, as the Chiefs evened the score at 24-24 to send the game to overtime in Arrowhead Stadium.
Cincinnati snagged an interception and, nine plays later, McPherson was money from 31 yards out to propel the Bengals to the Super Bowl. Cool little nugget: the Bengals won, 27-24 — the 27th of June was my mom’s birthday. The 24th of June is my dad’s.
So, speaking of my dad, he lost his soul mate to this dreadful disease called cancer. They were happily married for 40 1/2 years. Together, with the help of their faith, doctors — one special oncologist, in particular — and treatment, they were defeating stage-four melanoma. She was doing rather well in August, September and early October — singing at church every Sunday, going on a couple of family vacations and driving herself to places around town. Once the cancer spread to the liver, it proved to be too difficult to overcome. Even with new treatment based on consultation from Ohio State and local experts, the immunotherapy couldn’t combat the cancer.
My wife and our kids, my sister and her family, and other family and friends have vowed to rally around my dad as he navigates a life he never imagined.
So, that brings me to my brilliant idea.
We’re all hanging out at Dad’s one evening as we prepared for the visitation, funeral, burial and other tough moments to happen in the coming days.
We broached the subject of the Super Bowl — wow, how crazy is it that the Bengals actually did it? They’re in the Big Game!
My mom, dad, sister and I called West Chester, Ohio, our home from 1994-2006. It’s about 20 miles north of Cincinnati. So we frequented several food staples such as Montgomery Inn (ribs), Graeter’s (ice cream) and Skyline Chili.
Mom was a pretty picky eater. She wasn’t a fan of many of them, but she went because the rest of us enjoyed it.
So, as we’re just talking about a Super Bowl party at my house, I’m like, “Wouldn’t it be cool to have a taste of Cincinnati at the party?”
My wife and sister loved the idea, and we began planning ways to make it happen.
After my son’s basketball game on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 12, my dad, wife and sister — her husband had to work — hit the road for what I called the Cincy Trifecta Trip. (Thanks to my in-laws and niece for keeping our kids and my sister’s boys!)
We drove my mom’s SUV — a GMC Acadia that she adored (probably her favorite vehicle she ever had — and she was selective in that category, too). My dad requested that I drive, but constantly gave me tips on how to properly operate the vehicle. When I’d give him a look, he’d say, “I’ll just ride.”
We fueled up, and I tried to get accustomed to the latest technology such as CarPlay and a fancy GPS camera.
We ventured into southeastern Ohio and traveled some windy and hilly roads featured in that portion of the Buckeye State. We took Route 93 to Jackson, where we picked up five half-baked LaRosa’s pizzas — we’d put them in the oven at 400 degrees for eight minutes on Super Bowl Sunday (and they were perfect). Then, from Jackson to Seaman we cruised along Route 32, where Dad pointed out several “residenters” — as longstanding farmhouses were labeled by his grandfather, he said.
We stopped in at the Seaman Gold Star Chili — we chose Gold Star over Skyline because Gold Star is the official sponsor of the Bengals whereas Skyline is the Reds’ sponsor.
RJ — yes, we knew him by name because my wife had called the day prior — was extremely busy preparing coneys and 3-ways for all the customers on a busy Saturday afternoon. We enjoyed lunch there and then toted out four Coney Crates (priced down as a Bengals Super Bowl special), with all the items assorted separately.
From Seaman (pronounced “Si-MON,” according to Dad), we moved toward West Union, where a United Dairy Farmers didn’t know what was about to hit it.
We ordered a couple of malts (butterscotch and banana) and some peanut butter ‘n’ chip ice cream as we discussed what we’d be carrying out the door a few minutes later.
Both UDF employees behind the counter were amazed at our collection of gallons and pints — and Grippo’s chips. One cashier inquired if we were having a party. I think she wanted to come.
We loaded the cooler with ice and ice cream, snapped another group photo and made our way down Route 125 as “Home” was the next destination.
We pulled in the driveway about six hours after our initial departure.
We joked about how Mom would say we were crazy — and she’d be right — but we also took comfort in knowing she was smiling down on us as we embarked on our family adventure.
Our Super Bowl party was a success, even though the outcome wasn’t what we’d hoped. The food was awesome. The company was great, too — we just wish there was one more there with us.
As my dad said the next day, though, “In many ways, she was.”
Reach AARON SNYDER at asnyder@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2664.