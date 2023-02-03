The chops and chants were as fierce as the whipping wind outside a frigid Arrowhead Stadium.
“Ooowh-owh-owh-ooooowh! Ooowh-owh-owh-ooooowh!” Chiefs Kingdom was letting ’er rip loud and clear for all covered ears to hear.
Who Dey Nation was there in force, too, joining in on the chorus with altered lyrics: “Jooooeee-Burrrooowww! Jooooeee-Burrrooowww!”
Entering the iconic venue alongside 76,000 football fans hungry for a Super Bowl berth was the absolute pinnacle of Sunday’s emotional, unforgettable rollercoaster in Kansas City.
My son and I — along with several of our friends; some newly formed and some well-established — were making a memory of a lifetime.
Cloaked in four layers of orange and black, Brevin and I exited our Uber ride at about 1:20 Central time with tailgate staples in tow. Our crew, which even featured a few Chiefs followers, fluctuated between 15 and 20 people on Sunday.
I didn’t sit again until our transportation picked us up at about 10:15 that night.
Those nine hours were smack dab in the middle of a whirlwind of a weekend that included 20 hours of travel, a few hours of experiencing some Kansas City fun and a couple of nights in a beautiful downtown hotel.
Thanks to a particularly generous friend, Brevin experienced his first playoff game and I my second — my first was a Jets-Bengals in 2010, when my dad and I witnessed a home-team loss in Cincinnati.
The spot was spectacular — section 129, row 34, seats 22-27; reserved for six Cincinnati diehards.
Our end zone is where Travis Kelce caught his TD pass to give the Chiefs a 13-3 lead, and also where Tee Higgins went sky-high for a game-knotting touchdown grab in the third quarter (we actually missed that one … more on that in a bit).
We spent three hours soaking up the tailgate experience in a parking lot full of canopies, grills, Chiefs buses and well-oiled fans. We ate some homemade Kansas City barbecue, cole slaw and baked beans — all courtesy of a friend of a friend known as “BBQ Nathan.” We played washers, were interviewed by Bleacher Report, snapped photos, struck up conversations and had some extra cold beverages (after all, it was 20 degrees with an actual feel of 0 thanks to vicious wind chill).
Time zipped by as we anticipated the big moment. It was the second AFC championship game between the Bengals and Chiefs in Kansas City in as many years. The Bengals won a year ago, 27-24, in thrilling fashion.
It would no doubt be another classic, we all thought.
Chiefs fans — well, most of them — were warm and welcoming amid freezing temperatures. Brevin and I made three or four friends in a porta potty line. There were plenty more quick acquaintances to be had upon entering the stadium.
Just outside the gate, some asked if it was our first time at Arrowhead, and they were hopeful that we were enjoying it. Some even doled out well wishes for our team. We reciprocated.
With the NFC championship firmly in the Philadelphia Eagles’ grip, we already knew who the AFC representative would meet in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.
It would be the Bengals; I just knew it. I had complete confidence all day and all evening until … well, we’ll get to that.
Once we settled into our location in the standing-only crowd, one jovial Chiefs fan in row 33 turned around and shared with me that the Chiefs’ record when he’s there was 21-1 — and that one “L” was in a preseason game. Talk about an omen.
The Bengals overcame a rocky start as the makeshift offensive line gave up four sacks in the first half, but we didn’t give up hope.
After a lengthy halftime visit to the restroom, we made our second trip to the concession stand — the first was for a hot chocolate, and this time we were on a mission for loaded chicken nachos. Play resumed, and the Bengals’ offense quickly got the ball back and scored on the Burrow-to-Higgins hookup … all as Brev and I watched on a big-screen while in line for tortilla-chip goodness with all the fixin’s.
“They do better when we watch on TV,” my 11-year-old astutely observed.
“Maybe we’ll stay out here,” I seriously contemplated.
We ultimately tossed superstitions aside and navigated back to our seats. We watched every single moment as I staved off nerves by repeatedly telling myself “we got this.”
With 2:30 left and the ball back in Burrow’s hands in a 20-20 deadlock, I truly believed “we got this.”
As fate would have it, costly penalties and some head-scratching officiating — not to mention Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs themselves — were too much to overcome.
We could barely tolerate watching as Harrison Butker booted the game-winning field goal on a 12-degree night.
The chops and chants returned with even more fervor.
“Ooowh-owh-owh-ooooowh! Ooowh-owh-owh-ooooowh!”
I’ll never forget that haunting sound associated with the crushing loss.
But, above all, I’ll never forget the unbelievable experience with some great friends and my best pal — my son.
