“Be safe. Kiss the kids.” “Give my regards to momma. Be well son.”
Those are just a couple of the common messages I received from Hank Bond over the years.
Although he was the owner/publisher/editor of the Greenup Beacon, we never viewed each other as rivals, in terms of Greenup County coverage. Hank did his thing. We did ours. And it worked out really well for all newspaper readers in the community, we thought.
And that’s precisely the word he was all about: Community.
Hank died on Monday. He was 71. His passing is a big loss for this community.
Hank racked up a great deal of experience in the journalism industry at newspapers all over the country. He would often send me texts or dial me up for a quick phone call to impart some of his wisdom. He’d almost always have either a critique or compliment to pass along, but either way, the conversation would conclude with an encouraging message regarding family or the job — but mostly family.
My kids only met him a handful of times, but he always asked about them and my wife — aka “momma” — when he saw me or talked to me. Although he probably wishes I’d keep this a secret, he’d slip me a few bucks every now and then and sternly remind me to spend it on the kids, not on myself.
About 10 years ago, when I was a rookie sports editor, Hank called me up and requested a lunch meeting.
With both of us on a budget — after all, we’re newspaper men — Wendy’s was the choice. He pitched an idea, assuring The Daily Independent and Greenup Beacon could co-exist in a friendly manner.
Knowing I had a background in broadcast journalism (which is what my degree from the University of Kentucky is in), Hank wanted me to host his YouTube show “Midweek Sports Shop Talk.”
The credits listed both newspapers as well as a few sponsors, and we did the show live at Chick-Fil-A regularly for several weeks. We had athletic directors, basketball coaches and other area sports personalities on as guests.
Hank would speak up every once in a while, but he didn’t want to be on camera. He said that was reserved for me and the guest. Boy, Hank would have us all rolling at some point. That was a given. I’ll definitely remember his humor.
The show was short-lived due to a few different circumstances. But Hank helped instill a self-confidence that allowed me to launch our own sports show, “Halftime Prep Talk,” months later.
Hank and I kept in touch over the years, often running into one another at Russell, Raceland or Greenup County sporting events. He was a pioneer, live-streaming games, graduation ceremonies and band concerts before any other media outlet was doing that sort of thing around here.
Hank knew it wasn’t the absolute best quality or a flawless broadcast. But he didn’t care. It wasn’t about him; it was about the kids and their families. I’m sure — and it’s evident by looking at social media — there are countless folks in the area who are very appreciative of Hank Bond.
I am, too, and it was a pleasure to get to know him and his family. My wife and I ate lunch at Fat Patty’s one day, and Hank and his wife, Marilyn, were there. After he poked at me for probably not having any money to treat my special lady to a good meal — in true, witty Hank fashion — they invited us to sit with them. Although I tried to disallow it, he treated us to lunch.
Some of my most memorable moments with Hank were in the Henry R. Evans Stadium press box at Russell High School. Any time we’d both be covering a Russell football game, he’d jab me throughout his broadcast.
Viewers and listeners heard “Snyder” as much as they did “Nick Conley” or “Lance Evans.”
“Bet ya didn’t get that stat, did ya, Snyder?”
“Ya gonna hit deadline tonight, Snyder?”
Just relentless ribbing live on the air.
But it was all in good fun, and I’ll miss it.
Over the last few years, as his health was failing, he would still shoot me a text frequently.
He checked on me after my mom died in January 2022. He checked in when he noticed a change in our staff at the newspaper.
I would remind him I was keeping him in my prayers, and he’d do the same.
Now those prayers are for his family and so many friends he made over the years.
We’ll miss ya, Hank.
