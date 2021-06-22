Two well-attended, important events collectively provided an encouraging sign in Ashland over the weekend.
Bands played live music, crowds gathered without too many worries about social distancing and/or masks, and speakers took the stage to eloquently emphasize the significance of one particular event.
It looked “normal.” It even felt “normal.”
The “new normal” is beginning to give way to simply “normal” again.
Don’t get us wrong. COVID-19 is still very much an issue, and we encourage everyone to continue taking it seriously.
But it certainly is nice to have truly eventful weekends again.
Firkin Fest drew a large crowd on Saturday as people enjoyed beer, food and each other’s company.
Juneteenth, now a national holiday — which was long overdue — was celebrated properly in Ashland. We offer kudos to Ashland For Change and all who were involved in planning and conducting Sunday’s historical event at Central Park. We hope to see it become an annual occurrence.
Although the summer of 2021 calendar is still not as full as usual, we are bouncing back from the cruel pandemic.
Fireworks, concerts, fairs and more lie ahead. We encourage all to enjoy them responsibly, but enjoy them to the fullest. It’s easy to take these events for granted, but perhaps we won’t be as guilty of that going forward.