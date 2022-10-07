CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man caught in a computer law enforcement sting was arraigned Thursday in Boyd County Circuit Court.
Jacob Stubblefield, 23, appeared before Judge John Vincent for an initial appearance Thursday on a single count of use of computer or electronic device to procure a minor for sexual purposes.
Stubblefield was arrested in August as a part of a back-to-back sting conducted by the Ashland Police and the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office. Three men, believing they were going to meet up with an underage girl, were taken into custody over the course of a couple of days.
Vincent set Stubblefield’s bond at $25,000 and forbid him from using the internet or social media.
The judge scheduled a pretrial date for Dec. 1.