LOWMANSVILLE A fatal crash closed U.S. 23, just south of Louisa, around 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Trooper Shane Goodall with Kentucky State Police reported the accident occurred when a red pickup truck traveling southbound broke the center lane and collided with a northbound logging truck head on.
The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead by Lawrence County Coroner Wes Heston.
Both lanes were closed for about four hours Tuesday morning, but have since reopened.
Goodall said agencies were working to contact the deceased driver's next-of-kin