ASHLAND For the first time, Holy Family Church is offering a Nativity Festival in Holy Family School’s gymnasium, winding up with a display of about 150 creches on display from 4 to 8 p.m. today. Father Andy Garner said the first night, which was Tuesday, drew about 100 visitors.
“We have tables that go from one end of the gym to the other,” Garner said. “Some are on display and some are silent auction items.” He said volunteers on the festival team keep bidders updated in case they want to up their bid.
The nativities come from various sources: Some just wanted to display their personal nativities, but the vast majority were donated to the church by Beth Gossett Martin, of Nicholasville, formerly of Ashland, in memory of her mother, Marie Gossett Hissam, and her aunt, Colleen Gossett, who was principal at Holy Family School. Garner said the festival, which was in the works before the donation was made, features all types, from miniatures to those with figures more than a foot tall.
Tonight's event will include Christmas programs presented by the church's children, a visit from Jolly Old St. Nick with opportunities for photographs and traditional Christmas treats served by the men of the Knights of Columbus.
“I hope this will become a regular part of what we do this time of year,” Garner said.