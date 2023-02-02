CATLETTSBURG After a few more weeks of bureaucratic wrangling, the attorney of a man accused of selling a hot-shot of dope will finally be able to review the evidence with his client.
Attorney David Mussetter — who has been chasing his client as he's been shuffled around the Kentucky Department of Corrections — told Judge John Vincent Thursday that he will be sitting down his client via Zoom next week.
Mussetter is representing 20-year-old Richard C. Waggoner, who is accused of selling a fatal dose of heroin back in November 2020. Mussetter previously told the court he's had a hard time tracking down his client to review the evidence because he keeps getting moved.
Waggoner is currently serving a 10-year sentence in the DOC for a drug trafficking case out of Carter. He is being held at North Point Training Center near Danville.
The upcoming meeting was news to his client — just yesterday, Mussetter said he was still jumping through hoops with the DOC to schedule it, only to be told the person in charge of scheduling was out for the week.
When he tried to call back to the person who referred him to the scheduler in chief, they were out for the rest of the day.
"Then magically, an hour later, I received a call and the meeting was scheduled," Mussetter said. "I wasn't able to tell Mr. Waggoner that until just now."
A pretrial conference was set for Feb. 16.
