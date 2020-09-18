ASHLAND The career of Zoe Leunissen progresses in the face of a pandemic.
The Ashlander was nominated for five awards by Josie Music Awards this year year: Music Video of the Year for “A Thing Called Life;” EP of the Year for “A Road Less Traveled;” Young Adult Vocalist of the Year (13 to 17); Young Adult Artist of the Year (13 to 17); and Song of the Year (pop/contemporary) for “Never Be My Bae.” Last year, she was nominated for three Josies.
Josie Music Awards is the largest independent artist award show in the world. Leunissen attended the ceremony in Nashville and, despite coming home with no awards, she is nominated for five awards at the Red Carpet Awards Show in Holland. Because of the coronavirus, the show will be virtual and will be presented in November.
The Red Carpet Awards Leunissen is nominated for include Shining Star; Amazing Voice/Female; R and B Original/Female; Pop Music Original/Amazing Female Voice, folk/original; and Amazing Female Voice/Best Music Video.
The program uses 120 judges worldwide to examine submissions in different genres and cateories of female and male artists, duos, trios and bands. Leunissen’s mother also was nominated for an award for sharing the most music videos on social media.
Awards aren’t the only path toward success in the music business, and Leunissen knows that. “We’ve been doing live videos on my Facebook page and every two weeks and still having Facetime voice lessons,” she said, and, after graduating from Boyd County High School, has begun virtual classes at Marshall University.
In October, she will go on tour with RiseUP, a company from Canada that has organized tours of up-and-coming Canadians, but now is venturing into the United States.
Leunissen also is working on a studio album with manager Phylis Salter-Gann which is set to be released in December through her lable, White Lion Audio. Her newest single is “Dangerous.”
Leunissen always liked to sing.
“I didn’t give (singing) much thought until middle school,” she said, even though she was belting out tunes since early childhood. “I started singing online and I was getting good feedback from people.”
Her mother understood what was happening.
“I just saw that talent in her. I think she sang before she could talk,” her mother, Colleen Short, said. “She would hum to herself all the time. She sang herself to sleep.”
Leunissen has performed in the area, at open mic nights at Callihan’s American Pub and Grill in Cannonsburg. She even posted videos of her singing on YouTube and won first place in her age group at the local A Night at the Apollo talent show.
To vote for Zoe Leunissen in the RiseUP program, visit her social media and look for orbiiit. The first vote is free. Proceeds will go toward the COVID-19 Fund at Sweet Release through Orbiiit Technology, Inc., in Vancover, B.C., Canada.