ASHLAND A youth worker at a local juvenile center has been federally indicted for allegedly breaking a 15-year-old’s arm during an improper restraint hold and falsifying records following the incident.
Nathaniel K. Lumpkins, of West Liberty, was indicted by a United States grand jury last Thursday on charges of depriving civil rights under the color of law and falsifying records in a federal investigation.
According to court records, in January 2019 Lumpkins was employed as a youth worker at the Woodsbend Youth Development Center, a state juvenile justice center in Morgan County, when he was accused of using unreasonable force to restrain a juvenile.
During the illegal hold, the juvenile’s arm was broken and Lumpkins is further accused of slamming the child’s injured arm into a wall — violating the juvenile’s Constitutional right to be free from unreasonable force, per court records.
According to the federal indictment, Lumpkins later claimed in an incident report the child threatened to kill staff and became physically aggressive prior to Lumpkins attempt to escort him away to calm down.
Court documents allege this document was false, as the juvenile had not threatened staff nor did Lumpkins attempt to calm him down during the altercation.
If convicted, Lumpkins faces 10 years for allegedly inducing the child’s injury and not more than 20 years in prison for falsifying records.
Lumpkins will appear in U.S. District Court in Ashland Aug. 28.