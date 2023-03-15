The 2022-23 Ashland Alliance Youth Leadership of Boyd and Greenup Counties class on graduated from the program on Tuesday.
The participants are juniors from seven area high schools. The Ashland Alliance thanked everybody for participating in this very worthwhile program.
“We want to thank our volunteers who serve on the YL Committee for their time and commitment to make this program happen,” wrote the Alliance. “Also, we want to send a huge thank you to King’s Daughters for hosting and sponsoring our graduation ceremony and banquet.”
These students participated in and completed the program:
• Ashland Blazer: Macie Bevins, Bryce Bussa, Charles Conley, Laney Fannin, Holly Harris, Isabella Hill, Aubrey McCreary, Landon Mefford, Andrew Perkins, Abby Prichard, Ryan Runyon, Ella Sellars, Laney Sorrell, Emma VanHorn, Nathaniel Woolery.
• Boyd County: Mattox Hale, Kristen Ramey, Reagan Vipperman.
• Excelsior Home School: Joseph Hardesty.
• Fairview: Steven Day, Jayden Roark
• Greenup County: Abby Harris, Thea Rice
• Raceland-Worthington: Cameron Bell, Parker Fannin, Caitlyn Fraley, Shaelee Holbrook, Zaylee Keeton, Marshall “Ty” Tyson.
• Rose Hill: Nikita Hampton, Isabel Hensley, Jewel Stanley.
• Russell: Reese Cameron, Savanna Conley, Anna Derscha, Enzo Fressola, Reese Highfield, Sofia Ortiz, Ethan Pack, Reagan Parker, Rylee Parker, Kendall Queen, Ava Quinn, Jaden Skeens, Marianne Smith, Sophia Virgin, Macy Vonderhide.
Senior Representatives are Ryleigh Duncan, Abby Meek and Ashlee Steele.
Committee members are the following: Chairman Chuck Williams; Jaime Bloss, 1995 YL Alumni; Kim Harrison; Jeremy Holbrook, The Neighborhood; Jon Humphreys, Marathon Petroleum Co. LP; Alexis Mattingly, 1999 YL Alumni; Leon Mattingly, Vertiv; Ann Perkins, Safe Harbor of Northeast Kentucky; Chrisha Spears, formerly with ACTC; and Brittany Spillman, Ashland Community & Technical College
These awards were presented during the program:
• Cary Willis Memorial Leadership: Miss Jewel Stanley, Rose Hill Christian School.
• 30 Years Service: Mrs. Ann Perkins, Safe Harbor of NEKY
• 20 Years Service: Mr. Chuck Williams, as chairman of the Youth Leadership Committee.