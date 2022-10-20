CATLETTSBURG The grandmother of a little boy raped by a Carter County man told the pedophile she hopes he gets raped in prison.
The comments came Thursday at an emotionally charged sentencing hearing in Boyd County Circuit Court.
Heath Hall, 41, was convicted in August on one count of first-degree sodomy following a jury trial before Judge John Vincent. Hall was convicted after a jury trial showed he had raped the little boy in 2020.
On Thursday, Vincent imposed the 30 years recommended by the jury.
Prior to issuing the sentence, Vincent heard a victim's impact statement from the boy's mother, read by Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Christina Smith.
"You took a little boy's innocence," the statement read. "He now has outbursts of anger and rage and it has affected everyone in the family. You shook our world upside down, but we're survivors. May God have mercy on your soul."
When Grandma got up to speak, she delivered a deeply personal tongue-lashing, opening up about some of the issues the boy faces to this day.
"You raped that baby. There's no other way to put it," she said. "He's never going to be same — there's nothing we can do to change him, except have God take it from him."
She continued, "I hope you get what you gave this baby every day in jail. You're a monster, an evil monster."
When asked if he had any statement for the court, Hall told the judge he was an innocent man.
"If I did this, I'd say I need more than 30 years in prison, I'd want the death penalty," he said. "But I never, ever hurt that child. I didn't do it. I'm not some sick pedophile. I will go to my deathbed and serve all 30 years, because I didn't do it."
At one point in the rant, Hall said the victim in the case would have to live with the guilt of putting him in jail.
"He's going to grow up and realize he put a man in jail because certain people told him what the say," he said. "He's going to have to live with that."
Both the victim's grandmother and Smith shook their heads at Hall's continued denial.
Vincent kept it matter of fact, simply stating he's reviewed the evidence and testimony and he would adopt the jury's recommendation.
While statutorily Hall faced up to 50 years for his conviction, Kentucky law only allows a judge to deviate below — not above — the jury's sentence.
After defense attorney Sebastian Joy asked for himself to be removed from the case so Hall can get the public defender's office to handle any appeals, Hall and the victim's grandmother exchanged words as he was led out of the court room to the holding cell.
"You're going where you need to be, away from children," she shouted.
"(Expletive) you, you lying (expletive)," he replied, as the bailiffs surrounded and ushered him out.
