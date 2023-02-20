There’s no better place to learn about Social Security programs and do business with us than on our redesigned website at SSA.gov. Visitors to SSA.gov will experience a new design to help them find what they need more easily.
Here are our top 10 webpages:
• My Social Security — You can open a personal my Social Security account to verify your earnings, view your Social Security Statement, get benefit estimates, and more, at ssa.gov/myaccount.
• Social Security blog — Our hub for Social Security news and updates is our blog at blog.ssa.gov. You can use social media to easily share these informative articles with others.
• Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) — Do you need answers to Social Security-related questions? Our FAQ webpage is another valuable source of information at ssa.gov/faq.
• Retirement Application — You can complete and submit your online application for retirement benefits in as few as 15 minutes at ssa.gov/retirement.
• Disability Application — You can conveniently apply online for disability benefits at ssa.gov/benefits/disability.
• Publications — Visit our online publication library for information on key subjects at ssa.gov/pubs (includes audio versions of publications).
• Medicare — Sign up for Medicare at ssa.gov/medicare/sign-up.
• Online Services — You can take care of most business with us by visiting our online services page at ssa.gov/onlineservices.
• Forms — Find and fill out our forms easily at ssa.gov/forms.
• Fraud and Scam Prevention and Reporting — Learn how to recognize Social Security fraud and scams and how to report them at ssa.gov/fraud.
Remember, if you need information or want to do business with us, the first place to go is our website. Please share these top resources with your loved ones.