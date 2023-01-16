Since October 2022, you have been able to and still can self-select your sex on your Social Security number (SSN) record.
“The Social Security Administration’s Equity Action Plan includes a commitment to decrease administrative burdens and ensure people who identify as gender diverse or transgender have options in the Social Security Number card application process,” said Acting Commissioner of Social Security, Kilolo Kijakazi. “This new policy allows people to self-select their sex in our records without needing to provide documentation of their sex designation.”
You need to apply for a replacement SSN card to update your sex marker in our records. You still need to show a current document to prove your identity, but you no longer need to provide medical or legal documentation of your sex designation.
We will accept your self-identified sex designation of either male or female, even if it is different from the sex designation shown on identity documents. Identity documents include a passport, a state-issued driver’s license, and an identity card. SSN cards do not include sex markers.
Currently, our record systems are unable to include a non-binary or unspecified sex designation. We are exploring possible future policy and systems updates to support an “X” sex designation for the SSN card application process.
